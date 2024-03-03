Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Revolution, Darby Allin, recaps, Sting, wrestling, young bucks

Sting Wins Final Match in Ultimate Betrayal of Wrestling Legacy

Sting's tainted victory at AEW Revolution has The Chadster fuming! WWE legends betray the business in a PPV disaster. 😡🤼 #WrestlingTravesty

🚨 Auughh man! So unfair! 🚨 The Chadster has just witnessed what had to be the worst pay-per-view event in the history of sports entertainment, and it's only because Tony Khan is trying to personally cheese The Chadster off! Tonight at AEW Revolution, The Chadster saw the legendary Sting winning his LAST match ever, retaining the AEW Tag Team Championship alongside Darby Allin in, get this, a bloody brawl with The Young Bucks that main evented the PPV in Greensboro. 😠

First off, what's with all these legends betraying WWE? Nikita Kolov, Scotty Riggs, Ricky Steamboat, Ric Flair, Magnum TA… all sitting at ringside. Traitors! 🤬🔪 And Sting, Mr. Respect the Business himself, started off by bringing out his two sons, dressed as Surfer Sting and Wolfpac Sting, and even had them get involved in the match. Who does that?! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡👎

A tornado tag rules match? More like a no rules match with everything being legal. They fought outside the ring, in the crowd, on the stage… there were chairs, tables, sheets of glass—you name it. And don't get The Chadster started on the crowd chanting "f*** the Young Bucks." Come on, this isn't what a respectable crowd would do! 😤

Darby Allin was jumping off crazy high ladders onto panes of glass propped up on chairs for no reason. The Chadster can't even… This. Isn't. Wrestling. 🤯🛑

And here's what REALLY cheesed The Chadster off: With Allin down and Sting in a bad spot, Steamboat and Flair got involved in the match physically and ate superkicks, betraying their WWE legacy. They have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 😢💔 And then, you've got The Young Bucks mimicking the iconic WrestleMania moment between The Heartbreak Kid and Flair, saying "we hate you, we're not sorry," just before they attempted to finish Sting off. But oh, Sting just had to no-sell everything. Where's the storytelling? 🤷📚

Returning from the depths of the match, Allin, his back covered in blood from going through the glass, pushed Nick Jackson off a rope and through a table. Then, after Matt Jackson kicked out of a Scorpion Death Lock, Allin dealt his bloody Coffin Drop, and Sting managed the Scorpion Death Lock which finally led to the tap-out win. The crowd went nuts, but The Chadster just shook his head. Everyone except for The Chadster, apparently, is blinded by AEW's tactics. 🙄🙅

To make matters even more laughable, Sting now retires a champion. Could anything be more preposterous? Losing to Triple H in a rehash of the Monday Night Wars at WrestleMania was a far more prestigious sendoff than this mockery, and Sting should have stayed retired after that! Who in their right mind celebrates a belt after their final match?! 🤦‍♂️🤡

The Chadster nearly threw his White Claw 🍺💢 right at the TV when Sting grabbed the mic, thanking the crowd and mentioning his Clash of the Champions match against Ric Flair without WWE's expressed written consent! He callously referred to Darby Allin as the greatest tag team partner ever, ignoring his storied past with other wrestlers. And then, Tony Khan cuts the PPV abruptly, probably saving Sting's post-show celebration for YouTube to get those extra darn clicks. 🎥😖

Now, let's not ignore the other matches of the night. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli beating FTR… weren't they all WWE stars? The mutual respect thing that happened after the match totally flies in the face of what Tony Khan knows about respect. 🤝😒 And Toni Storm, stretching a win out of every cheat in the book to retain her title against Deonna Purrazzo? Will Ospreay's debut? Let's face it, he clearly doesn't get what the sports entertainment in WWE is all about. Match of The Decade The Chadster's rear end. 🎭👎

To cap it off, the disgraceful triple threat between Samoa Joe, Hangman Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland. A triple threat where WWE would've never passed up the push of a fan fave like Swerve. But no, here in AEW Land, the crowd's hope is smacked down like an unruly pup at obedience school, with Samoa Joe retaining when Hangman tapped out. 🐶👋

The Chadster has to say, as one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, that AEW Revolution was an absolute farce and a mockery to the sacred art of pro wrestling.😒🤦‍♂️

Tony Khan, it's time you learn a thing or two about respect for this business instead of trying to personally torment The Chadster. Hey, The Chadster bets Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger don't have to put up with this level of disrespect! These paragons of unbiased journalism probably sleep well at night, not having nightmares about you like The Chadster does. But oh wait, they probably do, because Tony Khan's obsession with harassing The Chadster surely knows no bounds. And speaking of nightmares, last night The Chadster had another one featuring Tony Khan, but The Chadster will spare you the details because it's just too dang much. 😓🛌

In conclusion, The Chadster is OUTRAGED. AEW is OUT OF CONTROL and this PPV has The Chadster's whole life topsy turvy, to the point where The Chadster's own Mazda Miata couldn't offer escape from this madness. And no, it isn't the Chadster's fault that the White Claws are staining the carpet! It's Tony Khan's! And to think, Keighleyanne didn't even bat an eye at that, too busy texting that guy Gary… All because of AEW! 👿🚗💔

…

Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, it's time to play a little Smash Mouth to calm down because, quite frankly, The Chadster ain't the sharpest tool in the shed for having to watch that PPV. 🎶🛠️ #SomebodyOnceToldMe #AEWIsTheWorst

