With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Elton John with "Tiny Dancer," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, STARZ's Heels, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Disney+'s Stan Lee, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Tucker Carlson/Stephen King, TBS' AEW Dynamite, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Elon Musk/Twitter, Amazon's The Boys, FX's American Horror Story, AMC's The Walking Dead, Adult Swim's Metalocalypse, The CW's Superman & Lois, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, SDCC 2023, HBO's The Last of Us, and more!

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E04 Was Set to Full Blast: Review

Heels Season 2 Spotlights AJ Mendez, Emmy Raver-Lampman & Josh Segarra

Yellowstone: Taylor Sheridan Talks McConaughey/Spinoff, More Prequels

Jack Kirby Estate Responds To Stan Lee Documentary

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Boimler! Pelia! Human Spock?

Tucker Carlson: Ask Elon Musk How It Went Messing with Stephen King

AEW Dynamite: Unfair Pit Stop on the Road to Forbidden Door

Pedro Pascal's Mario Kart/The Last of Us Leads SNL Season 48 Sketches

Elon Musk Schooled by Merriam-Webster Over "Cis"/"Cisgender" Ignorance

The Boys Picket Amazon on Thursday; Kripke to Studios: Don't Be Vought

AHS S12: Ryan Murphy Denies Writers' Strike Retaliation Accusation

The Walking Dead Continuing with Maggie, Negan as Leads Considered

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar Unleashing This August (TRAILER)

Superman & Lois S03 Finale Trailer: Lex Luthor Has Supes In His Sights

Saturday Night Live: Michaels Offers 50th Season Celebration Details

Yellowstone: Taylor Sheridan "Disappointed" by Kevin Costner Situation

Secret Invasion EP Doesn't "Really Understand" AI Used For Intro

SDCC 2023 Notes: Studios Need to Adjust Pandemic Plans for Strike Prep

The Last of Us: Steven Yeun, Pedro Pascal Talk Video Game Experience

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EPs on Classic Klingon Design Choice

Marvel/SDCC, Ackles/Batman, Justified & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E01

