Marvel/SDCC, Ackles/Batman, Justified & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Justified, Stranger Things, Marvel Studios/SDCC, Solar Opposites/Justin Roiland, Jensen Ackles/Batman & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Berlin with "No More Words," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FX's Justified: City Primeval, USA Network's WWE Raw/NXT, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Marvel Studios/SDCC, Hulu's Solar Opposites/Justin Roiland, Ryan Murphy/Disney, Wednesday/Stranger Things 4, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Amazon's Good Omens 2, The CW's Superman & Lois, Smosh, Daniel Radcliffe/"Harry Potter" series, Jensen Ackles/Batman, Disney+'s Loki, FOX "News"/Donald Trump, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, BBC's Red Dwarf, BBC's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jensen Ackles/Batman, FOX "News"/Trump, Loki, Secret Invasion, Justified: City Primeval, Ryan Murphy, Solar Opposites/Justin Roiland, Marvel Studios/SDCC & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, June 21, 2023:

Justified: City Primeval Teaser: Raylan's Been "Specially Requested"

NXT Gold Rush Preview: Is Tonight The Biggest Match In NXT History?

Stranger Things 5: Maya Hawke Feels "Mixed" on Robin Having Love Life

Marvel Studios Skipping Hall H; Has Comic-Con Floor Presence: Report

Becky Lynch Stacks MITB Deck Against Herself on WWE Raw

Solar Opposites S04: Dan Stevens Replaces Justin Roiland (TRAILER)

Ryan Murphy Set to Leave Netflix; Disney Talks Reportedly Underway

Wednesday Now Tops Stranger Things 4: Netflix Adjusts Viewing Metrics

Matt Riddle Smokes Kaiser on WWE Raw; Gunther Harshes His Mellow

Secret Invasion Sneak Preview: Falsworth Sees Nick Fury as a Liability

Good Omens 2 Teaser Retraces Aziraphale and Crowley Through The Ages

Superman & Lois Season 3 E12 "Injustice": New Preview Images Released

Tommaso Ciampa Returns to WWE Raw, Crushes Former Ally The Miz

Smosh: Anthony Padilla & Ian Hecox Buy Comedy Brand From Mythical

Daniel Radcliffe on Series Casting, Harry Potter/Sherlock Holmes Link

Jensen Ackles Addresses Batman Rumblings: "I'd Love It, Sign Me Up"

Loki Season 2: Jonathan Majors Trial Date Could Impact Marvel Series

FOX "News" Offers "Baier" Minimum; Donald Trump Calls Out – Himself?

Ted Lasso Season 3 "Sunflowers" Deserves Serious Love From Emmy Voters

Red Dwarf: BBC iPlayer Launching All Available Series on June 20th

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: Emma Myers Set for BBC Three Adapt

