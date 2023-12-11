Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, streaming, TV | Tagged: matt duffer, netflix, preview, ross duffer, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids": Duffer on Final Run

Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer on the pressures that come with creating an ending for a series and why Season 5 needs to be huge.

Article Summary Stranger Things 5 filming could start early January in Atlanta.

Co-creator Matt Duffer talk high stakes in crafting the final season.

Season 5 described as "season one on steroids" with a big scale.

Main character arcs to conclude in S5, with potential spin-offs involving other characters & storylines.

Last week, the word came down that Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's fifth & final season of Stranger Things ("Stranger Things 5") would begin filming in early January – possibly Monday, January 8th (though January 5th is also being considered). If that's the case then that means the team should be making their way to Atlanta for table reads – something fans have been waiting to hear happen for some time. Of course, Netflix's global phenomenon has been in the news over the past few months for a very different reason – with buzz building for the live theater production of the prequel play Stranger Things: The First Shadow. During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures that come with ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the "Stranger Things" universe will live on – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

