Stumble: Here's Our Season 1 Episode 8: "God Bless Headltston" Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of NBC and Jeff Astrof & Liz Astrof's Jenn Lyon-starring Stumble, S01E08: "God Bless Heådltston."

NBC and Jeff Astrof & Liz Astrof's Stumble is back with a brand new episode tonight, and we have a preview of what you can expect from S01E08: "God Bless Heådltston." Sptlighting the ridiculously high-stakes competitive world of junior college cheer, the mockumentary stars Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, Georgie Murphy, and recurring guest star Kristin Chenoweth. Could AI be the answer to the town's – and the team's – problems? Courteney (Lyon) sure thinks so, and she's going to make sure that a new AI company sets up shop in Heådltston.

Stumble Season 1 Episode 8: "God Bless Heådltston" – When Courteney learns that an AI company is looking at Heådltston as a potential site for its new data center, she goes full out to win them over, hoping to get much-needed money and sponsorship for her team. Directed by Yana Gorskaya and written by Mattie Bayne.

NBC's Stumble stars Jenn Lyon (Claws) as Courteney Potter, who has so far fallen one championship short of being the winningest coach in college cheer history. But after becoming a cheer legend while leading the squad at the junior college she worked at, it all comes crashing down when a video of her partying with her team goes viral and she's fired. Disgraced in the cheer circuit, Courteney has to take the only job she can get, coaching cheer at a tiny junior college called Headltston. She puts together a team from an unconventional pool of talent and is tasked with transforming a ragtag group of disparate students into champions in order to get back into the winner's circle.

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Defining Eve Productions, NBC's Stumble is executive-produced by writers/showrunners Jeff Astrof and Liz Astrof, director Jeff Blitz, and Dana Honor and Monica Aldama.

