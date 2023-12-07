Posted in: TBS, TV | Tagged: Animal Planet, david letterman, late night, Late Show, sarah silverman, Stupid Pet Tricks, TBS, truTV

Stupid Pet Tricks: TBS Previews Sarah Silverman Animal Variety Series

Here's a look at Sarah Silverman's weekly half-hour TBS variety series Stupid Pet Tricks, based on the popular David Letterman TV segment.

One of the most memorable segments from David Letterman's talk shows on NBC's Late Night and, later CBS's Late Show is making its way to cable as its variety series, Stupid Pet Tricks. While Letterman has long retired from the late-night television scene, actress and comedian Sarah Silverman will take the mantle as host for the TBS series Stupid Pet Tricks. A special sneak preview is slated across multiple networks with TBS (obviously), Discovery, TruTV, and Animal Planet on February 11th at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and weekly episodes beginning February 12th on its exclusive home on TBS at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The reimagining of the Letterman segment will be a half-hour variety show that will retain all the original charm, silly fun, and appreciation for the bond between humans and their animal friends. Silverman won't be alone as various celebrities will join her from the acting and comedy world, including Jon Hamm, Will Ferrell, Judd Apatow, Howie Mandel, Jack McBrayer, Charlotte McKinney, Reggie Watts, Jeff Ross, and Letterman himself with their share of pets, bits, and games.

"When cuddly animals are involved, count me in," said Silverman. "I'm talking about Dave." "Home to some of the funniest series on television, it's only natural for 'Stupid Pet Tricks' to join TBS' revered comedy line-up," said Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner Networks. "Only Sarah Silverman's comedic mastery can do justice to David Letterman's celebrated segment."

Viewers at home will get the chance to have their own pets featured on-air each week by posting a video of their trick using #MyStupidPetTrick. TBS will also embark on The Stupid Pet Tricks Tour, presented by Ollie, makers of human-grade dog food. The multi-city tour will travel across the country giving pets and their owners the opportunity to showcase their #MyStupidPetTrick on the pink carpet, strike a pose in a variety of pet-friendly photo moments, and receive special giveaways. Additional pet-centric partners will be highlighted at each tour stop, creating a destination for pet owners to celebrate their talented furry companions.

Stupid Pet Tricks is executive produced by Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh of The Jay & Tony Show ("Tournament of Laughs") with Worldwide Pants, Incorporated ("The Late Show with David Letterman") for TBS. Letterman, Silverman, and Amy Zvi are executive producers. Merrill Markoe, who created the segment originally, is a consulting producer.

