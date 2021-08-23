Succession Season 3: Logan Roy Ponders HBO Series' October Return

Last month brought Succession viewers their first look at the fallout from the second season of HBO's award-winning series. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) made a very public power-play move against dear old dad Logan Roy (Brian Cox), leaving Logan and the Waystar Royco boardroom reeling from the unexpected ambush. But Kendall left "King Logan Roy" wounded but not vanquished- so what's next? That's what viewers will be trying to figure out when the third season returns and the family goes to war once again against dad- and each other. And thanks to a tweet along with a look at Logan at his most dangerous (plotting his next move), we know that fans can keep October open for the show's return.

The third season sees Alexander Skarsgard joining the cast as confrontational tech founder Lukas Matsson while Adrien Brody is on boards as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of the Waystar media empire. Here's a look at the tweet from earlier this morning that narrowed down when the series would return from the season to a specific month (… and a date?):

With the series set to return to HBO this fall for a third season of back-stabbing and double-dealing that you can only find in a truly "loving" family, here's a look at the previously-released official teaser for Jesse Armstrong's Succession:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Succession: Season 3 | Official Tease | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziBOCIgCaOk)

HBO's Succession is executive produced by series creator & showrunner Armstrong, as well as Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Ferrell. Other cast members include returnees Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, and James Cromwell. They're joined this season by Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, and Hope Davis.

