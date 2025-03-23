Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: suits: la

Suits LA S01E05: "You're on Your Own" Preview: Big Lester Problems

Check out our preview guide for tonight's episode of NBC's Stephen Amell-starring Suits LA Season 1 Episode 5: "You're on Your Own."

With Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter returning in a very big way last week, we're back with a look at what's ahead tonight with NBC and Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project)-starring Suits LA. We've got an official overview, episode trailer, image gallery, and sneak peek at what S01E05: "You're on Your Own" – with Ted (Stephen Amell) and Amanda (Maggie Grace) scrambling to keep Lester's (Kevin Weisman) wife and Kevin (Troy Winbush), Rick (Bryan Greenberg), and Erica (Lex Scott Davis) needing to find an answer to a big question about Lester's story. In the flashback, we learn more about the personal backstory between Ted and Samantha (Rachelle Goulding). Here's a look:

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 5: "You're on Your Own" Preview

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 5: "You're on Your Own" – Ted (Stephen Amell) and Amanda (Maggie Grace) attempt to thwart the prosecutor from having Lester's (Kevin Weisman) wife testify; Kevin (Troy Winbush), Rick (Bryan Greenberg), and Erica (Lex Scott Davis) discover a problem with Lester's story; in the past, Ted's plans for his relationship with Samantha (Rachelle Goulding) are complicated by his RICO case. Directed by Anton Cropper, with a screenplay from Sharyn Rothstein.

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

With UCP serving as the studio and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces NBC's Suits LA alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

