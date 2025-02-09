Posted in: Fox, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: Fox Sports, nfl, super bowl lix

Super Bowl LIX: Your Viewing Guide to Pregame, Halftime & Much More

With FOX's pregame kicking off at 1 pm ET, here's a viewing guide to what you need to know to check out coverage of the NFL's Super Bowl LIX.

It all comes down to this. Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia Eagles. NFL's Super Bowl LIX. With only hours to go until the big game, we've got a rundown of what you need to know to catch all of the action. We're talking a rundown of what's happening when, who will be announcing the big game, who's on tap for the pregame festivities, what the pre and post-game schedule looks like, who's on tap for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show and pregame musical moments, what FOX Deportes, Tubi, and digital have in store, and much more. Along the way, we've thrown in some feature videos to help set the mood (including some of the funnier moments from NFL Honors, waiting for you above).

Where Can I Watch the NFL's Super Bowl LIX? Super Bowl LIX is available to watch on FOX, FOX Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo, and across NFL digital properties (with unauthenticated access across devices).

What's The Deal with FOX's Super Bowl LIX Pregame? Beginning at 1 pm ET, FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff will pull off a Voltron-like coming together for the FOX Super Bowl LIX Pregame – five-and-a-half hours of live coverage coming to you from the FOX Sports set on Bourbon Street. Of course, we can expect the usual suspects to be at the desk – hosts Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Rob Gronkowski, and FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer.

But as much as we love Menefee, Bradshaw, Long, Strahan, Johnson, Gronkowski, and Glazer, five-and-a-half hours is still a long stretch of time. Thankfully, the gang is set to be joined by host Charissa Thompson; Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champ Charles Woodson; three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman; four-time Pro Bowler Michael Vick; NFL insider/reporter Peter Schrager; FOX NFL reporter Kristina Pink; The Manning Hour host Cooper Manning; and the announce team of Burkhardt, Brady, Andrews and Rinaldi.

What's The Deal with FOX's Super Bowl LIX Broadcast? With the network's coverage kicking off at 6:30 pm ET, live from the Superdome, viewers can expect play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will call the big game. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporting live from the field. FOX NFL rules expert Mike Pereira will provide expert rules analysis throughout the game.

How Are Things Looking Musically for FOX's Super Bowl LIX Broadcast?

Pregame: Acclaimed musical artist Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem – while Grammy Award-winning New Orleans musician and producer Trombone Shorty and Grammy Award-winning artist Lauren Daigle will team on "America the Beautiful, and Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Halftime: Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL have Kendrick Lamar set to headline the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime show – with special guest SZA.

In Addition: The pregame entertainment and halftime show will also feature American Sign Language (ASL) performances. Stephanie Nogueras will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful," Otis Jones IV will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Matt Maxey will deliver the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The ASL pregame performances and the ASL Halftime show will be supported by Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.

Super Bowl LIX: Additional Sunday Programming on FOX

ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL – 11:00 AM ET on FOX: ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL, an NFL Films award-winning series featuring NFL Films' classic slow-motion footage and the best of more than 100 players and coaches wired for sound, kicks off FOX Super Bowl Sunday programming at 11:00 am ET on FOX.

THE MADDEN CRUISER: A BAYOU ADVENTURE WITH BILL BELICHICK – 12:00 PM ET on FOX: The one-hour special features eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick hopping aboard Hall of Fame legend John Madden's iconic "Madden Cruiser" bus for an unforgettable road trip. Their ultimate destination is New Orleans. Special guests include FOX Sports' own Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, and Curt Menefee, Pro Football Hall of Famers Ed Reed and Ty Law, New Orleans legends Archie Manning and Tyrann Mathieu, and Emmy Award-winning media personality Rocsi Diaz.

FOX SUPER BOWL LIX POSTGAME SHOW – 10:00 PM ET on FOX: The FOX pregame and game crews break down the key moments of Super Bowl LIX with interviews, analysis, and reports immediately following the game. FOX's postgame coverage also includes the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy to the winning team.

FS1 SUPER BOWL LIX POSTGAME SHOW – 10:30 PM ET on FS1: The FOX pregame and game crews offer final Super Bowl LIX postgame breakdown and analysis.

Super Bowl LIX: Add. Coverage (FOX Deportes, Tubi, Digital & More)

FOX DEPORTES: FOX Deportes presents the Spanish-language telecast of the Super Bowl for the fifth time. The network holds the top three highest-rated Spanish-language cable telecasts in Super Bowl history and four of the top five. FOX Deportes' Super Bowl LIX coverage is helmed by award-winning host/reporter Rodolfo Landeros, renowned play-by-play announcer Adrian Garcia-Marquez, and analysts Jessi Losada and Jaime Motta.

On Super Bowl Sunday, FOX Deportes offers nine hours of live Super Bowl LIX coverage, including editions of EL ENTRETIEMPO, TOTAL SPORTS 360, and a pregame show beginning at 1:00 PM ET live from the Superdome. Throughout the week, the network presents extensive coverage live from New Orleans, beginning Monday, Feb. 3 , with a special three-hour program from Super Bowl Opening Night. The week's programming includes special editions of the network's trademark NFL program, NFLEROS, as well as TOTAL SPORTS 360 and the popular roundtable sports talk program, EL ENTRETIEMPO.

TUBI: As part of the network's extensive coverage, this year marks the first time FOX Sports rolls out its special takeover of Tubi for The Big Game – inclusive of streaming FOX and FOX Deportes' Super Bowl LIX broadcast on the platform live in 4K (on compatible devices). Featured content also is set to include FOX's SUPER BOWL LIX PREGAME SHOW and a first-of-its-kind live pre-show titled the TUBI RED CARPET AT SUPER BOWL LIX. Hosted by Olivia Culpo, TUBI RED CARPET AT SUPER BOWL LIX, beginning at 3:30 PM ET live from the Superdome, covers the celebrity, fashion, and culture behind America's biggest sports event.

DIGITAL: FOX Sports' expansive online coverage of Super Bowl LIX is supported by an elite roster of experts, analysts, and reporters. This provides fans with the ultimate all-access experience across digital platforms, including the FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com, and @NFLonFOX social.

IN ADDITION: FOX Sports NFL writers Henry McKenna and Greg Auman will be in New Orleans, contributing in-depth perspectives, available on the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com, covering the top players and memorable moments from the week of festivities. Additionally, Dave Helman will be on-site hosting the NFL ON FOX PODCAST, and Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson will host an episode of his popular ALL FACTS NO BRAKES podcast live from Ticklers Bar on Bourbon Street.

