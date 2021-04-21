Supergirl: Melissa Benoist on Kara's Vulnerabilities; Season 6 Preview

With The CW's Melissa Benoist-starring Supergirl preparing to shuffle off the network's programming coil at the end of the Arrowverse series' sixth and final season, fans have been speculating what fate (and the writers) have in store for Kara (Benoist) and the rest of the Super Friends before the end credits roll on the series finale. But so far, the biggest concern this season has been rescuing Kara from the Phantom Zone- bringing out levels of vulnerability that Benoist explains in the following interview viewers haven't seen before. Along with that vulnerability, Benoist also explains how power and the responsibilities (and limitations) that come with it will also be a focus as the season continues.

Here's a look at the interview with Benoist, followed by a preview for next week's episode "Prom Night!"- the second time this month that the Arrowverse has found itself dealing with some serious "timey-wimey," with Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) heading to 2009 in a desperate effort to save Kara:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl | Melissa Benoist: Supergirl | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qoG0ubweSik)

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 5 "Prom Night!": THE FLASHBACK TO MIDVALE INTRODUCES A YOUNG CAT GRANT – Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) attempt to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by time traveling back to Kara's home in 2009. While determined to secure the item needed to help Supergirl, Brainy is worried about keeping a low profile so as not to alter the future timeline. However, when their ship crashes upon arrival, a young Kara Danvers (guest star Izabela Vidovic) is the first on the scene. Meanwhile, a young reporter named Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) sets her sights on Midvale as she suspects there is a big story in the small town. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl 6×05 Promo "Prom Night!" (HD) Season 6 Episode 5 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2D10X3AU3hU)

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).