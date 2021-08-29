Supergirl Season 6 E09 Preview: Kelly/Kara Team; Nyx Needs Nia's Help

Even with some more Season 6 road left to travel, fans of The CW's Supergirl can already look forward to some familiar faces returning for the series finale. Last week, they learned that Mehcad Brooks will be returning as James Olsen aka the original Guardian, joining the previously-announced Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott) and Chris Wood (Mon-El) and more, we're sure. And speaking of Olsens, James' sister Kelly (Azie Tesfai) takes center stage- teaming with Kara (Melissa Benoist) on an important investigation. Meanwhile, a certain stowaway imp needs Nia's (Nicole Maines) help but probably doesn't pick the best way of going about asking for it- as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo for "Dream Weaver":

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 9 "Dream Weaver": SUPERGIRL AND KELLY TEAM UP – Kelly (Azie Tesfai) meets Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx), a young orphaned alien boy, who is acting out in foster care because he fears there is something wrong with his brother Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby), who is incarcerated. Kelly asks Kara (Melissa Benoist) to help her investigate and they stumble upon abuse at the prison. Meanwhile, Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) crashes one of Nia's (Nicole Maines) dreams and asks her for help. The episode was directed by Shannon Kohli and written by Karen E. Maser & Emilio Ortega Aldrich

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl | Meant To Be | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJA13pLJAoM)

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).

