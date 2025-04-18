Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The X-Files/Ryan Coogler, Matlock & The Rookie: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Daredevil, The X-Files/Ryan Coogler, The Rookie, The Sandman, Matlock, Twisted Metal, Doctor Odyssey & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Star Wars Celebration, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Peacock's Clueless, The X-Files/Ryan Coogler, Prime Video's Pacific Rim, Netflix's Devil May Cry, NBC's "Law & Order" Universe, Netflix's One Piece, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's The Sandman, Disney+'s Andor, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Ghosts, CBS's Matlock, Peacock's Twisted Metal, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, NBC's The Americas, NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Daredevil: Born Again, The X-Files/Ryan Coogler, Devil May Cry, One Piece, The Rookie, The Sandman, Matlock, Twisted Metal, Doctor Odyssey, Drag Race & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, April 18, 2025:

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Day 1: Our Panel Preview Rundown

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set to Hit Screens in March 2026

Clueless Sequel Series In Development; Alicia Silverstone Returning

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler Offers Promising Update on New Series Status

Pacific Rim Prequel Series in Development at Amazon's Prime Video

Devil May Cry: Evanescence/"Afterlife" Official Music Video Released

AEW Dynamite CHEESES OFF The Chadster During WrestleMania Week

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Preview: Stabler/Benson & More

One Piece Star Mark Harelik on Season 2, Advice for Dr. Hiriluk & More

Law & Order/Law & Order: SVU: Our Preview of Tonight's Epic Crossover

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 15: "A Deadly Secret" Images Released

The Sandman Returns In July; Final Season Split Into 2 Volumes

Andor Season 2 Sneak Peek: That Could've Gone Smoother For Cassian

Daredevil: Ben Affleck "Wouldn't Tangle" with Jon Bernthal's Punisher

Daredevil/Punisher, Dexter, Always Sunny & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Elsbeth S02E18, S02E19 & Finale Previews: Why Wait Until Next Week?

Ghosts Season 4: Check Out Our S04E19: "Pinkus Returns" Preview

Matlock Season 1 Finale Preview: For Matty, It All Comes Down to This

Twisted Metal Season 2 Gets Unleashed on July 31st (Teaser, Images)

Doctor Odyssey: Our S01E15: "Crew Week" Preview, Season 1 Update

Check Out Our Exclusive Clip From NBC's The Making of "The Americas"

Daredevil: Born Again S01 Finale Review: Boardwalk Empire Strikes Back

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Wolfe on Melissa Fumero & Inspirations

Montecito: New American Audio Drama Soap Opera Sets April Premiere

RuPaul's Drag Race Rusical Rankings: From High Kicks to Sour Notes

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!