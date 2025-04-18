Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Games, Movies, TV | Tagged: star wars celebration

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Day 2 Panel Rundown; Day 1 Highlights

Here's a rundown of the panels for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Day #2, followed by a look at some highlights from the first day.

After a first day that brought a lot of film and animated news, Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 returns its second day – and we have a look a what you can expect panel-wise for the second and third days. gets underway. If you're like most of us and can't be there in person, Star Wars Celebration LIVE! from Japan will be live-streaming colorful commentary, surprise celebrity guests, and exclusive interviews on YouTube – and you can check that out above (with the stream going live tonight at 9 pm ET). While there's a whole ton to learn about the event over on the main site, the panels for today cover Andor: A Star Wars Story, Ahsoka Season 2, a conversation with Oscar Isaac, a screening of "The Siege of Mandalore" from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a cosplay showcase, and more.

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Day #2 & #3 Rundown

Saturday, April 19

Andor: A Star Wars Story

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages

Join creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy, executive producer Diego Luna and cast for a sneak peek at the final season of Andor.

Ahsoka

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages

Join Dave Filoni and special guests as we look back at the first season of Ahsoka.

Doug Chiang's Master Class: Working in the Star Wars Art Department

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Doug Chiang will hold an in-depth conversation about the Star Wars art department and working in the film industry. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions about being a film designer today, what filmmakers look for, and how to overcome the challenges of a changing industry.

A Conversation with Oscar Isaac

2:45 PM – 3:45 PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Happy beeps here, buddy! On the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Oscar Isaac takes the stage to look back at his time portraying ace pilot Poe Dameron.

Screening: "The Siege of Mandalore"

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Live on the Celebration Stage

Join us for a screening of "The Siege of Mandalore," the four-episode arc that makes up the cinematic final chapter of the critically acclaimed Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Bit Reactor Developer Panel featuring Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Join Bit Reactor, along with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, for a first look at a new Star Wars turn-based tactics game.

Star Wars Cosplay Showcase

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Both veteran and amateur cosplayers alike will join the most exciting Cosplay Showcase in the galaxy at Star Wars Celebration Japan! It is more than just a showcase — it's a fun-filled celebration of the very best Star Wars cosplayers who want to share their talent, skill, and determination with the universe.

Sunday, April 20

First Look: Star Wars: Visions Volume 3

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy Stage

Celebrate the first two volumes of Star Wars: Visions and the animated anthology's anticipated return to anime. Hear from new and returning studios as they share a sneak peek of their Volume 3 shorts. フォースと共にあらんことを!

Disney Experiences: Building the Galaxy with Walt Disney Imagineering

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Join Walt Disney Imagineering for an intimate discussion on how Star Wars comes to life at Disney Experiences around the world. Hear directly from the creative minds behind Star Wars projects and attractions.

ILM Presents The Mandalorian and Beyond: Behind the Scenes of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and more

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Step behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and more as we explore how ILM captured the nostalgic charm and enduring appeal of the original Star Wars films, all while pushing the boundaries of modern visual effects.

The Fett Family

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Join Temuera Morrison and Daniel Logan as they discuss their adventures portraying the iconic bounty hunters Jango and Boba Fett.

The Heroic Sidekicks of Star Wars

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Live on the Celebration Stage

Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks) and Alan Tudyk (K-2SO) take the stage for a behind-the-scenes look at their performances as the heroic sidekicks of the galaxy far, far away.

Fifty Years of Magic: Celebrating the Legacy of Industrial Light & Magic

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Join Industrial Light & Magic as we commemorate a monumental milestone — 50 years of groundbreaking visual effects artistry, production mastery, and technological innovation. In this panel, hear from longtime ILM veterans as they take you on a journey through the company's legendary achievements.

Screening: Star Wars Rebels Finale

2:15 PM – 3:15 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Relive the unforgettable Star Wars Rebels fina,le which paved the way for future stories in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

Celebration Japan Closing Ceremony

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM, Live on the Celebration, Galaxy, Twin Suns, & Star Wars Celebration LIVE! Stages

Gather with your friends and fellow Star Wars fans to relive the best moments of the weekend and bid farewell to another Star Wars Celebration. Featuring special guests, weekend highlights, and much more, this is a send-off you won't want to miss!

