Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman

Superman: Brosnahan, Corenswet, Hoult Leap TikTok In A Single Bound

Check out Superman stars Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent) & Nicholas Hoult checking in from filming.

Article Summary James Gunn kicks off 'Superman' film production, revealing a new title and iconic "S" emblem.

Rachel Brosnahan takes to TikTok with David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult from the set.

The costume design nods to 'Kingdom Come', signaling a unique artistic direction.

Star-studded cast brings together seasoned television & film actors for a 2025 premiere of 'Superman'.

So it would be safe to say that yesterday was a big day for The Man of Steel. Along with it being his birthday, writer/director James Gunn also announced that principal photography was now officially underway on Superman (no longer "Superman: Legacy"). In addition, Gunn shared a look at the costume's "S" symbol – clearly designed with Kingdom Come (the 1996 comic book series from writer Mark Waid, artist Alex Ross & letterer Todd Klein) in mind. Of course, the first thing we thought was, "Okay, time to get ready for some from-the-set social media updates from Gunn" – because that's what the dude does and that's one of the reasons why we enjoy covering his stuff. But for this go-around, it's Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) who's checking in via TikTok – bringing David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent) and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) with her.

"A supervillain, a journalist, and an alien walk into a bar…," read the caption to Brosnahan's post below, which also included the original score from the classic 1978 film. You can check out the clip below – followed by what we've learned about the 2025-premiering DC Studios film over the past two weeks:

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday," Gunn wrote as the caption to his post presenting the famous "S" on his Superman's costume, before confirming the change in the film's title. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

Here's a look back at a screencap of Gunn's Threads post sharing a group shot of the cast (and with Nicholas Hoult definitely in Lex Luthor mode) from the table read:

"After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day." Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post showing off the team:

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) has been tapped to score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!