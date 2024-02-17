Posted in: CW, Movies, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, brandon routh, marc guggenheim, superman, superman returns

Superman: Guggenheim, Routh "Have Talked About a Sequel Series"

Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim confirmed that he & Brandon Routh discussed a Superman sequel series: "We have some really exciting ideas."

Article Summary Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim explores a Superman sequel series with Brandon Routh.

Routh's Superman portrayal in "Crisis on Infinite Earths" received fan acclaim.

Guggenheim hints at "exciting ideas" for the potential series but gives no further details.

Brandon Routh discusses the "emotional" experience of returning as Superman on a podcast.

It's not that he doesn't have a pretty diverse & impressive resume, but when we think of Brandon Routh, two roles always come to mind. Dr. Ray Palmer on The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow (and several guest appearances throughout the "Arrowverse"), and as Superman/Clark Kent in 2006's Superman Returns and the Earth-96 version in 2019-2020 "Arrowverse" crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" (Part 2: Batwoman Season 1 Episode 9). While we still have mixed feelings about "Returns" overall, Routh's portrayal of The Man of Steel was one that rose above what it was given to work with – with "Crisis" giving Routh another chance to show us the possibilities that his Superman portrayal had to offer. With The CW's Superman & Lois set to end its run with the upcoming fourth season and James Gunn's Superman: Legacy hitting screens in Summer 2025, now would seem like a great time to start talking about a new Superman series – maybe one starring Routh and Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim at the helm?

Taking to social media in response to fans who were showing some love & appreciation for the Superman suit that Rough wore during "Crisis," Guggenheim dropped one very interesting reveal. "Brandon [Routh] and I have talked about a sequel series. We have some really exciting ideas…," Guggenheim shared – leaving it at that, with (understandably) no additional details. Here's a look at Guggenheim's post, followed by several other posts where he offers some insights into working with Routh and one of the best-looking Superman suits that we've seen:

Brandon and I have talked about a sequel series. We have some really exciting ideas… https://t.co/RSLWlyykKH — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) February 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I was very privileged to work with some very wonderful, very talented — very clever — people… https://t.co/bKq5069kxx — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) February 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In this clip from a 2021 episode of Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, the actor explains what it was like returning to the role of Superman for "Crisis on Infinite Earths." While the entire interview is worth a listen (and you can check it out below), the following clip finds Routh explaining the "emotional" experience of putting back on the Superman costume to play a "Kingdome Come"-like Man of Steel for "Crisis" after so many years had gone by since Superman Returns. His first time on set as Superman was for the Batwoman chapter, which he says was "magical," and explains how the fans, his co-stars, & more helped him to heal his "emotional wounds and scars" from his experiences years ago with Superman Returns.

You can hear the extended discussion in the full interview beginning at the 37:49 mark, where Routh explains why even though having played The Man of Steel before gave him a sense of "nothing more to prove," the reactions from the set and from the fans made up for so much in the past. But no matter how much he may wear Supes as a second skin, Routh is also quick to remind listeners that those fight scenes with Tyler Hoechlin were still hard work:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!