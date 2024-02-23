Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy Filming Starts Next Week: Zaslav Feeling "Optimistic"

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed that writer/director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy will begin filming next week.

Article Summary Superman: Legacy, directed by James Gunn, starts filming next week.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav expresses optimism for 2025 release.

James Gunn shares heartfelt Superman: Legacy origins on social media.

Emotional connection revealed as film's release date aligns with Gunn's father’s birthday.

A day after Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn Superman: Legacy shared a look at the cast on the day of the official table read (more on that in a minute), DC Studios' parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery kicked off its big Wall Street-watching earnings report day with an update from WBD CEO David Zaslav confirming that filming on the 2025-premiering big screen epic begins next week. Based on what Zaslav had to share, it couldn't come too soon after a pretty rough 2023 – especially on the superhero side of things. "The studio has really been underperforming – including at the end of the year where we had some real struggle. But we're very optimistic about this year, and it has given us the chance to have a lot of upside in the next two years," the WBD CEO revealed.

Here's a look at a screencap of Gunn's Threads post sharing a group shot of the cast (and with Nicholas Hoult definitely in Lex Luthor mode) from the table read:

"After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day." Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post – here's a look:

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) has been tapped to score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!