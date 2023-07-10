Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, bctv daily dispatch, Colleen Ballinger, desantis, doctor who, doom patrol, fox news, Marina Sings, neil gaiman, superman & lois, The Flash

Superman & Lois, Doom Patrol, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dead City, Always Sunny, Superman & Lois, Colleen Ballinger, Doom Patrol, DeSantis/FOX "News," and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Coldplay & "Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The CW's Superman & Lois, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Colleen Ballinger/Marina Sings, Max's Doom Patrol, DeSantis/FOX "News," SDCC 2023, Doctor Who/Neil Gaiman, TBS' AEW Collision, The Flash/Arrowverse, SYFY's Resident Alien, ESPN, "Star Trek" Universe, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 10, 2023:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Got a "Brand" New Bag in Latest Teaser

Always Sunny: Aaron Paul, Bloopers & "The Gang Goes Bowling" Trailer

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E04 Review: What's Past Is Prologue

Superman & Lois: We're Not Sure The CW Deserves Season 4 Victory Lap

What We Do in the Shadows Honors Our Vamps with Cool Season 5 Posters

Oversharing: Colleen Ballinger, Trisha Paytas Podcast Officially Ends

Doom Patrol: James Gunn Confirms Remaining Episodes NOT Being Shelved

DeSantis on FOX "News": Media, Trump & Mexico Causing Campaign Woes

Buffy, J. Michael Straczynski & More SDCC 2023 TV Panels (Sunday)

Doctor Who Showrunner Not in Neil Gaiman's Future; Maybe More Writing

AEW Collision: CM Punk Destroys WWE Legacy with Win over Samoa Joe

The Flash: Yet Another Grant Gustin/Arrowverse Missed Opportunity

Resident Alien Season 3: Co-Creator Hogan Making Stan Lee-Style Cameo

ESPN Layoffs "Worst Day in My 10 Years" at Sports Network: Finebaum

Star Trek Can/Should Lead on Representing People with Disabilities

