With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping P!nk & "F**kin' Perfect," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, Hulu's Futurama, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Bones, Firefly, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AMC's The Walking Dead Universe, AEW Collision/AEW Rampage, SDCC 2023, FX's Justified: City Primeval, NBC's The Blacklist, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Modern Family, Star Trek: Picard/Voyager, The CW's Superman & Lois, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 9, 2023:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ep. 1 "Hidden Inventory" Review: Gojo Returns!

Futurama Season 8 Tackles COVID, Bitcoin, NFTs, Cancel Culture & More

Strange New Worlds DP Benji Bakshi Talks "Star Trek," Season 2 & More

Bones Creator, EP on Series Revival Chances: "We Do Keep Talking"

Firefly Star Jewel Staite on Reunion Chances & Her Hope for Kaylee

Always Sunny Season 16 Ep. 7 Trailer: The McPoyles Rule The Lanes!

Our The Walking Dead Universe/SDCC Wish List Involves Melissa McBride

AEW Collision Preview: CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe Tonight

Futurama, Star Trek, Babylon 5 & More SDCC 2023 TV Panels (Saturday)

Justified: FX Networks Key Art Intros More "City Primeval" Players

AEW Rampage: 100 Episodes of Cheesing Off The Chadster

The Blacklist Series Finale Images & More: What's Red's REAL Endgame?

Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren & More Highlighted in New Preview Images

Modern Family Should've Given Us More of These Supporting Characters

Star Trek: Picard: Firewall Explores Seven of Nine's Post-Voyager Life

Superman & Lois, Invincible, Reacher, TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

