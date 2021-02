Superman & Lois Earns "F**king Awesome" Approval from Stephen Amell

At long last, The CW's Superman & Lois took flight last night, and if the series premiere was any indication? The Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring series will join Batwoman, Stargirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and The Flash (RIP Supergirl and Black Lightning) in an impressive passing-of-the-torch "Arrowverse 2.0" line-up. And from what we've seen online from early reviews as well as the social media reaction Tuesday night, it looks like there's a lot of you out there who agree. But what about the "elder statesman" of the Arrowverse? What does the man whose show served as the foundation for the network's ever-expanding DCU? Arrow and Heels star Stephen Amell checked in via social media Tuesday night to offer his thoughts on the kick-off episode- and from the looks of things? He's pretty damn happy with the direction that the future of the Arrowverse is taking.

At least that's what we're assuming because Amell's social media journey came to an unexpectedly abrupt halt. But as you're about to see, he was already "deeply in love" with the pilot only two minutes in:

And then 15 minutes in, it gets a "fucking awesome"…

15 minutes in… The pilot of Superman & Lois is fucking awesome. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 24, 2021

After that? Well, I guess you could say that trail went cold. But considering how the rest of the 90-minute episode went, we're running with the assumption that the series-opener got Amell's seal of approval.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8ePBWx6r_c

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z97oUvUeyO0

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.