Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Superman & Lois, Stern/Harris, AHS/Paulson & More BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, Stern/VP Harris, Always Sunny, AHS/Paulson, American Dad!, The Penguin, The Diplomat & more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CW's Superman & Lois, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Howard Stern/VP Kamala Harris, Disney Channel's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AEW/WWE, American Horror Story/Sarah Paulson, Adult Swim's Invincible Fight Girl, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade & Dragon Ball/Goku, AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca, CNN/Donald Trump, BBC's Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, BBC's Doctor Who, TBS's American Dad!, Disney+'s Goosebumps: The Vanishing, HBO's The Penguin, Netflix's The Diplomat, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, Howard Stern/VP Kamala Harris, Always Sunny, AHS/Sarah Paulson, American Dad!, The Penguin, The Diplomat, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 9, 2024:
Superman & Lois Team Gets Some Social Media Love From James Gunn
What We Do in the Shadows Teaser: It's About to Get "Extremely Freaky"
Howard Stern/VP Harris Highlights: Stern Endorses, Trump "Punked"
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Canals-Barrera on Sequel Series Return
Always Sunny Season 17: Dennis Does Something That Got S&P "Caution"
The Chadster EXPOSES Tony Khan's Devious AEW Title Tuesday Scheme
American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson Isn't Giving Up Her Supreme Title
Invincible Fight Girl Set to Bodyslam Adult Swim/Toonami This November
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Toei Reveals Dragon Ball/Goku Balloon
The Talamasca: Production Begins on Anne Rice/Immortal Universe Series
WWE Raw Triumphs Again! AEW Fans Weep as The Chadster Rejoices
CNN Gives Trump Until Thursday to Change His Mind About 2nd Debate
Gavin & Stacey: The Finale Officially Wraps Filming, BBC Confirms
SNL 50: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, Jane Wickline Tackle New Cast Q&A
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Amber Midthunder Joins Season 2 Cast
Doctor Who: Want Your Own Private Christmas Special Screening?
American Dad! Returns October 28th: Check Out TBS's New Teaser
Goosebumps: The Vanishing Teaser Sees David Schwimmer Getting Creepy
The Penguin Episode 4 Preview; Cristin Milioti on Being Batman Villain
The Diplomat Official Season 2 Trailer Answers, Raises More Questions
Doctor Who: Showrunner Russell T. Davies and The Show's New Reality
Superman & Lois, Bones, SNL/Shane Gillis & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!