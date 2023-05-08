Superman: We Hope James Gunn's Krypto/"Legacy" Comment Is For Real Here's why we hope that James Gunn's "confirmation" that Krypto will be appearing in DC Studios' Superman: Legacy turns out to be for real.

Okay, we will readily admit that this isn't exactly "stop-the-world" news – but it's also pretty cool, and it gives us a chance to take a break from a lot of the negative s**t. As most of you know by now, early pre-production is underway on DC Studios' Superman: Legacy from writer/director James Gunn (who's also co-head of DC Studios) – and that includes casting. But thanks to an interview that Gunn and Chris Pratt had with the Toronto Sun, we might've gotten a heads-up on one character who's making the cut for the big-screen adventure (and overall DCU). During the interview, Gunn joked about casting Pratt as a very popular character: "I was hoping I could cast you as Krypto the Superdog [in 'Superman Legacy']. You could do motion capture on set and walk around on your hands and knees, but you can't talk." After a brief exchange, Pratt followed up with, "It sounds like there's going to be a character called Krypto in 'Superman' – breaking news." When the interviewer said that that was a scoop for them, Gunn responded, "It is a scoop, I guess."

So if we take that at face value, then we're getting Clark/Superman's trusted companion in the live-action universe (like we had with HBO Max's Titans). And we're happy to hear that on a very personal level – because we remember how important our pets were when we were dealing with the loss of our father. And considering how Gunn described his approach to the film and what Clark is dealing with, having Krypto just makes sense. That said? I'm not jumping to the assumption that we're getting a super-powered canine. I could see it more as a normal dog who sports the name and has some innate (non-Kryptonian) skills of its own. Either way, we're keeping our fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed that it's true:

James Gunn Announces He's Writing & Directing Superman: Legacy

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."