Bones, Doctor Who/Gatwa, The Boys/Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, WWE Evolution, The Boys & Jensen Ackles, Bones, Doctor Who, Superman & Lois, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Prime Video's Countdown, SYFY's Revival, WWE Evolution, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, The Boys & Jensen Ackles, FOX's Bones, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's Ballard, CW's Superman & Lois, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Countdown, Revival, WWE Evolution, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, The Boys & Jensen Ackles, Bones, Doctor Who, Ballard, Superman & Lois, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 14, 2025:

Rick and Morty S08E08 "Nomortland" Random Thoughts: Multiversal Jerry

Naomi Loses at Evolution, Leaves as Champion After Shocking Cash-In

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: DeVito Shares Season 18 Surprise

Rick and Morty S08E08: "Nomortland" Preview; SDCC 2025 Reminder

Countdown Showrunner on Jensen Ackles' Music, Difficult Eps & More

Revival: Check Out Our Early Season 1 Episode 6: "Bloodlines" Preview

WWE Evolution Preview: Your Complete Guide to Tonight's Women's PLE

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E09 Early Look: Yup, Vampires!

The Boys Spinoff "Coming-of-Age Story" for Soldier Boy: Jensen Ackles

Bones Star Emily Deschanel Opens Up About Season 1 Struggles & More

Rick and Morty S08E08: Nomortland Clip: In The Multiverse of Jerryness

Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa on Why "It Was Time" to Leave, Eurovision

AEW All In/Adam Cole, Good Omens 3, IWTV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17E03 Preview; PaleyLive Panel

Ballard Series Guest Appearances Had Us Missing Bosch: Legacy

Superman x Milk-Bone: Elizabeth Tulloch on S&L Krypto, Dogs & More

