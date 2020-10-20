Supernatural Interview: Emily Swallow on Amara, Chuck/Dean Ties & More

While most of the focus of Supernatural's final season is Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) inevitable confrontation with Chuck (Rob Benedict), one of the most intriguing figures that will factor into the finale is Amara, originally introduced in season 11, played by Emily Swallow made her return in the current 15th. While promoting her upcoming film The Haunting of the Mary Celeste, the actress provided perspective about what could be in Amara's divine mind as God's sister. Just to be clear: "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" for the season so please keep that in mind.

"Supernatural": Amara – Immature Mind in a Divine Body?

"[Amara] really still is in the mind of a child, because of the lack of her experience," Swallow said. "I think that drive that she has in season 11 to find Chuck. That drive keeps her out of many other experiences. She doesn't take the time to learn about the earth, because she's so intent on finding him." The satisfying conclusion of season 11 saw brother and sister appear to resolve their ultimate differences with the latter returning the favor for their reconciliation by returning their mother Mary (Samantha Smith) – the series' first casualty – back from the dead.

What happened in the time between seasons 11 and 15 that caused their current rift? In only her second appearance to date in the season (so far), Swallow offers, "So I think in some ways it feels like a trifle of an episode ["Gimmie Shelter"] when we find [Sam, Dean, and Amara] in Reno [Nevada], which I think is very telling. In my mind, [Amara and Chuck] went off together to probably have some horrible family counseling that went all kinds of wrong." In the season 15 premiere "Raising Hell", it's revealed whatever transpired between Chuck and Amara drove her away and lose herself within the basic vices earth can offer while taking herself out of the equation in Chuck's beef with the Winchesters. "She sort of left on her own and here she has earth," Swallow said. "That can be so overwhelming and her choice to go to Reno and just gamble. Obviously, she has a new wardrobe is partly because she doesn't really want to get involved. I think it's also why in that episode that she's taken the time to pay much attention to what Chuck is doing and it's been that way for most of the season."

Despite Chuck's plan to eliminate the universe as we know it, Swallow said Amara remains conflicted. "I think there's a little bit of avoidance on her part of what's going on earth," she continued. "I think the thing that's always tethered her is her connection to Chuck, but also her connection to Dean. The fact he is a human and this existence is everything to him. She's known different universes while Dean's only been here. That is something that will always call to her I think that he's needed her. So that's sort of her focus. She's been a little reluctant to pay much attention to anything else." The end of the episode saw Dean confront Amara about why she brought back his mother and a foot in the door for her help. The CW's Supernatural continues its final run between now and November this Thursday. Haunting of the Mary Celeste comes out October 23.