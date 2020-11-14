Supernatural: Is There Any Meat Left on These Bones? (SPOILERS)

"Inherit the Earth", the penultimate episode of Supernatural tied up essentially all the major loose ends the series had to offer. So what's left for the finale "Carry On"? Before we go any further, we're going to throw up the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign right now and get into details after the following image jump…

Jack (Alexander Calvert) is now the new God, deciding to walk his own path after absorbing all the leftover omnipotent juice and zap Chuck (Rob Benedict) back down to "mere mortal". After leaving Chuck powerless to suffer his mortal existence back into the world he tried to destroy, Jack snapped his fingers to undo all his damage (only on this earth or all earths?). Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester drove off to the sunset in their Impala followed up by a montage of 15 seasons. Is there a more perfect satisfying conclusion to end the series? What is there left?

Are they going to get every available guest star from their series past to pat the Winchesters on the back? Is Castiel (Misha Collins) going to appear from the Empty after his emotional speech with Dean in his self-sacrifice? Does Jack's snap also bring back Billie (Lisa Berry) and Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) as well? We already had the Winchester foursome back together as a one-time deal with Samantha Smith's Mary and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's John confirmed NOT to come back one last time this season. With Rowena (Ruth Connell) running hell, is there a point having Crowley (Mark Sheppard) back? I doubt he'd come back NOW if he didn't as things in the current season went down.

Even if it's done by design, you'd think after 15 seasons, those behind Supernatural shouldn't have shown their entire hand. What they did on Thursday was the equivalent of cashing in all its chips and playing with the loose change left on the pockets for its final hand. The ONLY thing left to do is kill the brothers off to top what happened last episode and after all their suffering, the chances of THAT happening are slim to none. They basically ruined their own finale for what? A possible cheap clip show and reunions with former guest stars? What a waste! The TWO-hour finale of Supernatural airs Thursday, November 19th on The CW.