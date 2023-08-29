Posted in: CW, Preview, Supernatural, TV | Tagged: eric kripke, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, SAG-AFTRA, Supernatural, wga

Supernatural Picket/Reunion: Jensen Ackles Offers Support; New Details

Jensen Ackles posted his support and Eric Kripe offered more details on the Supernatural Reunion/Picket in support of SAG-AFTRA & WGA.

Earlier this month, Supernatural series creator Eric Kripke got the word out that Thursday, August 31st, was going to be a very big day for the Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki-starring series. Running from 9 am to 12 pm, the cast, writers & crew are reuniting for an important cause – to picket outside of Warner Bros. Studios in support of SAG-AFTRA and the WGA in their efforts to get the AMPTP to return to the negotiating tables and offer fair deals to the creative community that creates the content that makes them a ton of green. With only two days to go, Kripke is back to offer some details on what attendees will need to know – but first, Ackles is checking in to offer his support and to rally the SPN Family. "A gathering or haunting rather.

Join our #spnfamily for some solidarity," Ackles wrote, including a copy of the event's key art poster with all of the details.

Here's a look at Ackles' tweet supporting the strike event, followed by some "housekeeping" details for Thursday that attendees would want to know about:

Details!

-Parking on Residential Streets, or some paid garages close by

-WGA and SAG have signs for you

-There will be a Pie n Burger truck, but BRING WATER it will be hot

-Friendly reminder to act chill & respectful around the actors (which I know you will) — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) August 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Supernatural/The Boys: Jensen Ackles on Dean/Soldier Boy Daddy Issues

Ackles will always be known best as Dean Winchester, starring with Padalecki (Sam Winchester) in the long-running series Supernatural. But after the third season of SPN Creator Kripke's The Boys, it would be safe to place his turn as Soldier Boy as a very strong & respectable second. And it's those two roles that Ackles put under the microscope during an interview with Variety. While Dean and Soldier Boy may not have a ton of surface similarities, both suffer from serious father issues in their respective backstories. But when it comes to which of the two is suffering the most from that complex, Ackles believes the answer is pretty clear.

"Oh, definitely Soldier Boy. He definitely had the worst father and has more deep-rooted issues because of it. With Dean, I don't think Dean was ever looking, necessarily, for his father's approval in the way Soldier Boy was. He just idolized his father in a way that was unique, given their circumstances, given the fact that they lived in a world that was much, much different than a relationship would be," Ackles explained. "Also dealing with the fact that his dad was motivated by revenge and he was John Winchester's [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] mini-me, essentially. He was his little soldier. I think it was less about his approval, and more, 'This is what I'm supposed to do because it's what my father taught me to do.'"

As Ackles sees it, "Dean idolized his dad and had him definitely on a pedestal. Now, certainly, you could pick at that pedestal all day long. But I think John Winchester did truly love his sons and what he did, you could certainly argue that it was the wrong way of going about it, but it was all rooted in love. He felt the way he did and set off on the journey that he set off on because of the love of his wife and his family. It's the classic situation of doing the right thing the wrong way," Ackles continued. "And I think John was probably much more guilty of that than Soldier Boy's father, who was just doing the wrong thing the wrong way. He was just wrong across the board. Nothing will ever be good enough, nothing will ever impress his father."

