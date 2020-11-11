Supernatural Posts "Carry On" First-Look; "Inherit the Earth" Preview

With Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) apparently setting the stage last episode for Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to "Inherit the Earth" this week (see what we did there?), the Winchesters find themselves down to their final two episodes to save all of existence. But even though there's still a new episode this week to experience, The CW has released an official image from the Supernatural finale "Carry On" (airing as part of a two-hour series finale event on Thursday, November 19- following a one-hour look back at the long-running series). Here's one of your final official looks at Sam and Dean, followed by a brief episode overview and a behind-the-scenes look back at the final season:

Supernatural season 15, episode 20 "Carry On": THE END- After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it's the final ride for saving people and hunting things. Directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb.

So with Sam, Dean, and Jack awaiting the inevitable (whatever that entails), you'll see in the following episode overview and promo trailer for the penultimate episode of The CW's Supernatural, "Inherit the Earth" that's there's still one more player we haven't heard from: Michael (Jake Abel), who looks like he wants in on taking down God:

Supernatural season 15, episode 19 "Inherit the Earth": CARRY ON – Everything is on the line as the battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict) continues. A familiar face returns to join the fight. The episode was directed by John Showalter and written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner.

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"