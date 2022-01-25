Supernatural, SNL/ESPN, GCW & Tons More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 25 Jan 22

With much love & respect to Go West for "King of Wishful Thinking" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes FOX's The Cleaning Lady preview, some thoughts on why Peacock's MacGruber works better on SNL, The CW's Supernatural fans celebrate Dean Winchester's (Jensen Ackles) birthday, NBC's Saturday Night Live gets a response from ESPN First Take, Greg Daniels clarifies that King of the Hill revival talk from last week, CBS' Ghosts cast gets a surprise & a Season 2 renewal, Mick Foley responds of GCW wrestler Matt Cardona's "fashion statement," The Always Sunny Podcast kicks off its video series, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, we have a look back at Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, HBO Max's Peacemaker, and Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, January 25, 2022:

FBI: Most Wanted Casts Dylan McDermott As New Lead; Debuts This April

Murderville Trailer: Absurd Comedy Never Looked So Homicidally Good

The Mighty Ducks: Disney+ Taps Josh Duhamel to Replace Emilio Estevez

Ghosts Scares Up CBS Season 2 Renewal; Video Captures Cast's Reaction

The Lost Symbol: Peacock's Dan Brown Adapt Not Returning for Season 2

Outlander Reveals Episode Titles for Season 6: "Echoes" & More

WWE Legend Mick Foley Fires Back At GCW Star Matt Cardona

King of the Hill: Daniels Clarifies Revival's Status; Talks Time Jump

Doctor Who: "Pompeii", 4 More Stories Getting Target Novelisations

Saturday Night Live: ESPN First Take Responds to SNL's Late-Night Take

Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Offers "Best Imaginary Friend" BDay Wishes

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 E03 Preview: Garrett Forces Thony's Hand

Supernatural: Jensen Ackles on When Series-Ending Emotions Hit Hardest

Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke on Villain Type He Finds "Terrifying" & More

Here's Why MacGruber Works on Saturday Night Live But Not On Peacock

The Book of Boba Fett Honors Thundercat's Mos Eisley Mod Artist

The Always Sunny Video Podcast Debuts with "The Gang Runs for Office"

WWE Star Shotzi Apologizes for Meatloaf Tweet

Here's a look at how things went with today's reviews- this time, we have a look back at Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, HBO Max's Peacemaker, and Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E07 Review

Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 3 Finds a Crisis of Conscience: Review

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Episode 4 Review: When Boba Met Fennec

