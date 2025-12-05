Posted in: Conventions, CW, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Supernatural

Supernatural Star Collins: Would Be "Fun" To Take On "Monster" Trump

During CCXP Brazil, Misha Collins (Supernatural) joked about Trump being the kind of "evil monster character" he would want to go up against.

One thing you have to say about Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins is that they're very open and honest when discussing issues with their fans and on social media. When it comes to the current state of politics in the U.S., Collins doesn't hold back when it comes to calling out Trump and the injustices being committed by his administration. During a special Supernatural reunion panel at CCXP Brazil in São Paulo, Collins seized on an opportunity to twist the metaphorical knife on the POTUS. Near the end of a panel that included Collins, Kathryn Newton, Jim Beaver, Rob Benedict, and Richard Speight Jr., the SPN alums fielded some questions from fans.

When asked by one fan what kind of monster she would want to face, Newton shared that she would prefer to take on dragons. Using the question's "moster" theme as a jumping-off point, Collins added, "You mean like, what kind of an evil monster character would we want to go up against? I think it'd be fun to take on Donald Trump." After receiving a positive response from those in attendance, Collins added, "We've found our people. So, not a big MAGA crowd here?"

Supernatural: Ackles, Padalecki & Collins on Revival's Format, Tone

Previously, we looked at what Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins had to share with TV Insider in honor of the 20th anniversary of Supernatural. During the conversation, the trio was asked which format they would prefer for a revival, like a series, a limited series, or a feature film. With a setup like that, it was too easy for the trio to resist going for the joke. Collins envisioned "a puppet show," while Padalecki had an "anime" in mind. Ackles offered up "Marionettes," which elicited laughter and all three referencing South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's film Team America: World Police. On a serious note, Padalecki shared, "We're all a lot older than we were 20 years ago. I don't know if I have 22 episodes of 'Supernatural' in me. I think a limited series would be great."

Regarding the tone they would want the revival to have, Ackles shared that he thought about the difference being on streaming would've brought to the show. "I've thought about this because we've been asked what would the show have looked like had it been on a streamer. And it would've been different. It would've been a little more R-rated," he explained. "But part of me feels like, because of what we did for so long and what the tone is, I feel like changing that now might be doing it a disservice. I could see the benefit in keeping it like a broadcast show."

Padalecki noted that he liked "the rules that broadcast television put on us because we still played." When Ackles added that they were still able to push the envelope with the show, Padalecki agreed: "We pushed the envelope so much within those boundaries. There's an art to that." Collins shared that he had asked series creator Kripke, "If you ever did a reboot of 'Supernatural,' what do you think it would be?" Kripke's response? "He said he would want it to be as horrifying as possible," Collins added. Padalecki wasn't surprised by Kripke's perspective, with Ackles noting, "He's doing that. It's called 'The Boys!'"

