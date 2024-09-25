Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Supernatural/The Boys, One Piece, GCPD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Supernatural/The Boys, Superman & Lois, One Piece, Gotham City PD/Terence Winter, Grotesquerie, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Supernatural & The Boys, VP Kamala Harris/Trump: Univision, CW's Superman & Lois, Netflix's One Piece, Gotham City PD/Terence Winter, Disney+'s Dream Productions & Win or Lose, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Adult Swim's Uzumaki, Jim Henson, Geeks & Nerds for Harris, MGM+'s Robin Hood, Vince McMahon/Netflix, Disney Channel's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, USA Network's WWE RAW, Trump/Jimmy Fallon, Apple TV+'s Disclaimer, FX's Grotesquerie, Jon Cryer/Battlestar Galactica, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 25, 2024:
Supernatural, The Boys Turn Out Big for Geeks & Nerds for Harris
VP Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Set for Separate Univision Town Halls
Superman & Lois Series Finale Will Feature Man of Steel Series First?
One Piece Season 2: Lera Abova Shares Heartfelt Message About Casting
Gotham City PD: Terence Winter on "The Batman" Spinoff Series Plans
Pixar, Disney+ Preview Dream Productions, Win or Lose; Set Debut Dates
Rick and Morty: The Anime Ep. 7 Preview: Space Morty's Fate Sealed?
Uzumaki Episode 1 Preview Sees Shuichi Trying to Warn Azami (VIDEO)
Kermit the Frog, Oscar the Grouch, Gobo Fraggle Honor Jim Henson BDay
Geeks & Nerds for Harris Streaming Live on YouTube: Details & Updates
Robin Hood: Lionsgate TV, Glenn, English Teaming for MGM+ Series
Vince McMahon Urges "Open Mind" Ahead of Netflix Doc Release
One Piece Season 2: Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova on Baroque Works Duo
The Boys Season 5: Daveed Diggs Joins Cast in Undisclosed Role
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Official Trailer: Gomez, Henrie Return
Jey Uso Wins Intercontinental Title on Greatest WWE Raw of All Time
Bubblegum Crash OVA Coming to Blu-Ray (Finally) from AnimEigo
Trump No Fallon Fan But Plan to Bring Back Carson Hits Major Snag
Disclaimer: Apple Reveals Full Trailer For Highly-Anticipated Series
Grotesquerie Teaser: Nurse Red Does NOT Seem Like a Very Nice Person
Jon Cryer on Picking Two and a Half Men Over Battlestar Galactica
