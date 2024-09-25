Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Supernatural/The Boys, One Piece, GCPD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Supernatural/The Boys, Superman & Lois, One Piece, Gotham City PD/Terence Winter, Grotesquerie, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Supernatural & The Boys, VP Kamala Harris/Trump: Univision, CW's Superman & Lois, Netflix's One Piece, Gotham City PD/Terence Winter, Disney+'s Dream Productions & Win or Lose, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Adult Swim's Uzumaki, Jim Henson, Geeks & Nerds for Harris, MGM+'s Robin Hood, Vince McMahon/Netflix, Disney Channel's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, USA Network's WWE RAW, Trump/Jimmy Fallon, Apple TV+'s Disclaimer, FX's Grotesquerie, Jon Cryer/Battlestar Galactica, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Supernatural/The Boys, Superman & Lois, One Piece, Gotham City PD/Terence Winter, Uzumaki, Jim Henson, Grotesquerie, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 25, 2024:

Supernatural, The Boys Turn Out Big for Geeks & Nerds for Harris

VP Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Set for Separate Univision Town Halls

Superman & Lois Series Finale Will Feature Man of Steel Series First?

One Piece Season 2: Lera Abova Shares Heartfelt Message About Casting

Gotham City PD: Terence Winter on "The Batman" Spinoff Series Plans

Pixar, Disney+ Preview Dream Productions, Win or Lose; Set Debut Dates

Rick and Morty: The Anime Ep. 7 Preview: Space Morty's Fate Sealed?

Uzumaki Episode 1 Preview Sees Shuichi Trying to Warn Azami (VIDEO)

Kermit the Frog, Oscar the Grouch, Gobo Fraggle Honor Jim Henson BDay

Geeks & Nerds for Harris Streaming Live on YouTube: Details & Updates

Robin Hood: Lionsgate TV, Glenn, English Teaming for MGM+ Series

Vince McMahon Urges "Open Mind" Ahead of Netflix Doc Release

One Piece Season 2: Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova on Baroque Works Duo

The Boys Season 5: Daveed Diggs Joins Cast in Undisclosed Role

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Official Trailer: Gomez, Henrie Return

Jey Uso Wins Intercontinental Title on Greatest WWE Raw of All Time

Bubblegum Crash OVA Coming to Blu-Ray (Finally) from AnimEigo

Trump No Fallon Fan But Plan to Bring Back Carson Hits Major Snag

Disclaimer: Apple Reveals Full Trailer For Highly-Anticipated Series

Grotesquerie Teaser: Nurse Red Does NOT Seem Like a Very Nice Person

Jon Cryer on Picking Two and a Half Men Over Battlestar Galactica

Lanterns, Pop-Tarts, Jensen Ackles, SNL 50 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Live Action Powerpuff Girls in the Daily LITG, 24th of September, 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

