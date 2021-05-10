Sweet Tooth EPs Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey Talk Netflix Series

Not long after the official trailer for Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth was released, Lemire shared a post showcasing the first time he met Christian Convery (Gus) as well as the time he spent with "Sweet Tooth's other two dads," Will Forte and director Jim Mickle. Set to premiere next month, the series introduces viewers to Gus- part deer, part boy- who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. Now, Lemire is being joined by executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey (Team Downey) to explain how the comic book made the journey from page to screen and what makes the adaptation so special.

Here's a look behind the scenes at how the series adaptation came about and how it expanded the universe beyond Lemire's pages, followed by a look back at the official teaser trailer and series overview for Sweet Tooth– beginning its journey on Netflix on June 4, 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sweet Tooth | From DC Comic to Netflix Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=372QGoZNQeE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sweet Tooth | Teaser Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrBw0pbF11s)

Ten years ago "The Great Crumble" wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what's left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

Netflix's Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Dania Ramirez (Tell Me a Story, Devious Maids), and Neil Sandilands (The Flash), and Stefania LaVie Owen (Messiah, Chance), with James Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) serving as the voice of the show's narrator. Mickle was also been tapped to direct, as he was for the Team Downey-produced Hulu pilot. Schwartz, Mickle, Downey Jr., and Downey executive produce alongside Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Evan Moore is set to produce the series, which hails from Warner Bros. TV.