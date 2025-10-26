Posted in: Movies, NBC, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: taylor sheridan

Taylor Sheridan Eyeing Move From Paramount for NBCUniversal: Report

Reportedly, Taylor Sheridan ("Yellowstone" franchise, Tulsa King, Lioness) is looking to move on from Paramount for a deal with NBCUniversal.

David Ellison's Skydance has been making some significant moves since finalizing its deal to take over Paramount, but that parade of impressive announcements may have hit a serious speed bump. Though NBCUniversal declined to comment on the reporting and his spokeswoman could not be reached on Sunday night ahead of the report, Puck is reporting that Taylor Sheridan will be moving his film and television production banner from Paramount Television to NBCUniversal "under a lucrative long-term deal starting in three years." NBCUniversal Entertainment head Donna Langley is said to have played an important role in making the move happen. Considering Sheridan's lineup of hit series for Paramount ("Yellowstone" franchise, Landman, Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness, Tulsa King, and more), it's understandable that NBCUniversal (or any number of other studios or streamers) would want to have Sheridan call them home. While it's essential to keep in mind that nothing has been officially finalized or officially announced, it should be interesting to see how this develops over the next several weeks.

UPDATE: Deadline Hollywood reports that a five-year deal has been finalized for television, film, and streaming. The deal begins on January 1, 2029, with David Glasser and his 101 Studios joining him. Glasser has signed a first-look film and TV deal with the new studio that begins in March 2026 (after his company's current obligations at Paramount are fuflfilled).

Back in August, the news hit that Sheridan was moving forward on a new 450,000-square-foot production campus in Fort Worth, Texas. The 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development was recently launched as a partnership between SGS Studios (Sheridan's company with 101 Studios CEO David Glasser), Paramount Television, and Hillwood ( Perot Company). Along with new seasons of The Madison (which has yet to announce a premiere date) and Lioness, the second season of Billy Bob Thornton-starring Landman (set to return on November 16th) filmed at the facilities. Reportedly, plans are for The Madison Season 2 to begin filming in September, followed by Lioness Season 3 set to start filming sometime in October. The studio would expect to be a central production hub for Sheridan's film and television projects should a deal with NBCUniversal be finalized.

