Teenage Bounty Hunters Nail That Work/Life Balance the Hard Way

We're not saying that we may have found one of our unexpected favorite shows of the year quite yet, but we like what we're seeing with Netflix's new comedy series Teenage Bounty Hunters. Created by Kathleen Jordan who also wrote and co-executive produced the show, the series stars Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as fraternal twins looking to find that perfect work/life balance. Of course, being a teenager can make that a bit complicated. Being a bounty hunter? That makes things very complicated. Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth, and Blake McCormick executive produced the 10 episode series, with the first episode directed and executive produced by Jesse Peretz.

Here's your look at the official trailer for Teenage Bounty Hunters, on the hunt starting August 14:

Rebelling against their buttoned-up Southern community, sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets while trying to navigate high school drama — love, sex, and study hall.

Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair Wesley (Anjelica Bette Fellini) are 16-year-old fraternal twins and best friends. Even though they are close, they have opposite personalities. Sterling is an overachiever with a quick wit and a strong imagination, and she takes her school and religious studies seriously. Blair is outspoken, opinionated, and an overall non-conformist. Both twins are linked by their independent spirit. They are thoughtful, sharp, and unafraid of sticking up for what they believe in… even when sometimes, they have no idea what they're talking about.

Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison), a by-the-books veteran bounty hunter, meets the twins in a chance encounter. Having recently moved to Atlanta for a fresh start, he's trying to make a life for himself in a new city — when these two annoying teens come along and make work a little more complicated… and a lot more fun. Miles Taylor (Myles Evans) is a cool, intelligent teen who works at the Wesley family's country club. He is intrigued by Blair, and despite a bumpy first date, they begin dating. Luke Creswell (Spencer House) is Sterling's boyfriend and attends the same Christian high school as Sterling and Blair, where he is the captain of the golf team. He is well-intentioned and hopelessly devoted to Sterling.

April Stevens (Devon Hales) is Sterling's rival and former best friend. She is a perfectionist with a strong moral faith who competes with Sterling at school studies, extracurricular activities… actually, pretty much everything. Debbie (Virginia Williams) and Anderson (Mackenzie Astin) Wesley are the twins' loving parents. They try hard to keep up appearances in their Christian community and hope that their daughters also live up to their expectations. Yolanda Carrion (Shirley Rumierk) is a tough-talking bail bond agent who provides Bowser his assignments. They have a complicated romantic history together and though they may not admit it at first, feelings are still sizzling. Terrance Coin (Cliff 'Method Man' Smith) is a rival bounty hunter, a budding YouTube personality, and Bowser's nemesis. He starts to date Bowser's ex-girlfriend, Yolanda, causing a whole lot of drama.