That '90s Show: Wilmer Valderrama Initially Reluctant to Reprise Fez Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS) wasn't sure if he could do his Fez voice from That '70s Show ahead of his return for Netflix's That '90s Show.

When Netflix announced That '90s Show, the legacy sequel spinoff of Fox's That '70s Show, fans were ready to embrace the new show, especially after learning that Forman's parents, Red and Kitty, would return with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles. It certainly didn't hurt that the legacy sequel had a large bulk of the original T7S castmates also making their returns. According to actor Wilmer Valderrama, who played Fez, it wasn't always the case. The NCIS star was initially reluctant in reprising the role for the Netflix series.

Why Wilmer Valderrama Almost Said "Good Day!" to Fez for That '90s Show

"You come around so many years later, you get an opportunity, and you get this phone call saying, 'Hey, they're bringing the band back together, and it's the same writers and the same producers and all of that. Will you be open to playing Fez again?'" Valderrama admitted on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "And I had to really think about it because first and foremost, I was like, 'Can I still do the voice?'" Valderrama almost said, "Good day!" to Fez. The origin of the character is that it's an acronym FES for foreign exchange students. While Fez's name was revealed to his friends, the audience is never in the loop during the Fox series because noise disrupts the character's pronunciation of his name. That doesn't change with the Netflix series that sees Fez run a chain of salons under Chez Fez in Point Place, Wisconsin. Among his frequent patrons is Kitty, who later finds out he's in a relationship with her neighbor Sherri Runck (Andrea Anders).

Also returning were Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob). Of the returning cast, outside of stars Smith and Rupp, Valderrama was the most involved in the new series. The newer cast includes Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, and Maxwell Acee Donovan.