The Always Sunny Podcast: Honestly? Aren't We All a Little Bit Dennis?

If you're like us and you're not a big fan of Valentine's Day so you're spending the day just trying to make it to the 15th? We feel your pain… and thankfully, so do Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. So instead of a "regular" (if there is such a thing) episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, listeners & viewers get to spend some quality time with the podcast gang as we see what the results were from last week's grand experiment to implement a "caller hotline" to see how well folks responded to the call.

In the following preview for this week's episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, Day, McElhenney, and Howerton discuss just how much of themselves is in the characters they're playing. And we're with Day and McElhenney… we were just waiting for Howerton to come around on the matter. And make sure to check out "The Guys Take Some Calls" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

Here's a look back at Ganz unleashing the hotline phone number out into the universe (and check it out on YouTube here)… and the moment Day, McElhenney & Howerton first learn that not only are folks listening? They're calling…

Here's a look at the major podcast upgrade courtesy of artist Wencenslao Quiroz (check out his work here), some impressive artwork for the studio's main wall that's a call back to some of the series' finer moments (bonus points for "flexing bicep"):

And here's a look at the tweet formally introducing the artwork to the fans: