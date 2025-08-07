Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys, vought rising

The Boys: Dye, Layne Join Ackles & Cash-Starring "Vought Rising"

Mason Dye and KiKi Layne have reportedly joined the cast of Prime Video's Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash-starring The Boys: Vought Rising.

With Prime Video and Showrunner Paul Grellong's Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought/Stormfront)-starring '50s-set spinoff The Boys: Vought Rising set to start production this month, we've got some more casting news to pass along. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Mason Dye (Stranger Things) and KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2) have joined the cast as series regulars. Layne is expected to play "a Harlem housewife with ambitions," while Dye could be reprising his role as Bombsight from the upcoming fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. We previously learned that Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), and Brian J. Smith (Sense8) had joined the cast.

The Boys Spinoff "Coming-of-Age Story" for Soldier Boy: Jensen Ackles

Earlier this month, Ackles touched on what differentiates the prequel series from the flagship series and what he's looking forward to from it during "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Novi, Michigan" from Creation Entertainment. Noting that the series will be looking at Vought through a "different lens" because it focuses on the "genesis" of it all, Ackles explained how the spinoff will be a kind of "coming-of-age story" for Soldier Boy in that it's about him developing an understanding of himself and his role in things. Referencing Soldier Boy's exchange with Butcher (Karl Urban) in Season 3 about their fathers, Ackles added that the series will have a "different flavor" as it builds upon aspects of Soldier Boy's past that we know and the insecurities that he's developed. Yes, Ackles even uses the word "vulnerability." Okay, we're sold.

Here's a look at what Ackles had to share about what the upcoming spinoff has in store for Soldier Boy (and once again, huge thanks to Fangasm for being kind enough to share the clip):

Speaking with Collider for an extended interview in June regarding his career supporting his new Prime Video series Countdown, Ackles shared that he is excited to examine how Soldier Boy was in his own time and not time-displaced as we've seen him for most of The Boys. "I'm excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting," Ackles shared. "I've been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I've been playing him like he's kind of an old guy. He's a grandpa from back in the day, so it'll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries." Of course, just because it's a 50s-set prequel doesn't mean it's going to lack in that The Boys "uniqueness" when it comes to storytelling: "It may be like an odd explanation of how we've ended up where we are." Will Hochman (Blue Bloods) and Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria) have joined the cast, though their respective roles are being kept under wraps.

