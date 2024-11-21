Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys, The Rookie, Scott Pilgrim & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Scott Pilgrim, The Boys, Superman & Lois, DCU/Deathstroke, The Rookie, Suits: L.A., Alien: Earth, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Prime Video's The Boys, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's Cross, CW's Superman & Lois, ABC's 58th Annual CMA Awards, BBC & Netflix's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, DC Studios/Deathstroke, HBO's Harry Potter, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, Hulu's Family Guy Holiday Special, Disney+'s Dream Productions, HBO's Euphoria, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's Suits: L.A., FX on Hulu's Alien: Earth, Comcast/NBCUniversal, Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Scott Pilgrim, The Boys, Superman & Lois, DC Studios/Deathstroke, The Rookie, Suits: L.A., Alien: Earth, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 21, 2024:

Scott Pilgrim: Bryan Lee O'Malley Confirms "Takes Off" Not Returning

The Boys Embraces The Hate; Starr Heads Out for Final Season Filming?

AEW Dynamite Preview: Last Show to Skip Before Full Gear

Cross: Samantha Walkes on Her Character, Working with Hodge & More

Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 9 "To Live and Die Again" Images Released

The 58th Annual CMA Awards: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's Ceremony

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Gets Second Season From BBC, Netflix

DC Studios Has Plans for Deathstroke, Can Work in New DCU: James Gunn

Harry Potter: J.K. Rowling Has Right to Express "Personal Views": HBO

Doctor Who Day: Steven Moffat Set for Live "Boom" YouTube Watchalong

Good Omens 3: Doon Mackichan Confirms Archangel Michael Return

Family Guy Holiday Special Preview Clip: Peter's Jesus-Level Dilemma

Dream Productions Trailer: Disney +, Pixar Preview "Inside Out" Series

Euphoria Star Storm Reid Confirms Gia Won't Be Back for Season 3

The Rookie Season 7: Check Out ABC's Cast Portrait Image Gallery

Suits: L.A.: Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter Returns for 3-Episode Arc

Alien: Earth Teaser Sets FX on Hulu Series' Due Date for Summer 2025

Comcast Confirms Cable Networks Spinoff: MSNBC, SYFY & More (Details)

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 Set for 2025; 5 New Anime Studios Join

James Gunn/Bat-Mite, Yellowjackets, Arcane & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!