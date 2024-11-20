Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
James Gunn/Bat-Mite, Yellowjackets, Arcane & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Carrie, Arcane, James Gunn/Bat-Mite, Yellowjackets, Netflix/Sabrina Carpenter, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's The Rookie, Michael Connelly & Bosch/Ballard, Comcast/NBCUniversal, Prime Video's Cross, Prime Video's Carrie, Star Trek, Spotify's Batman Unburied: Fallen City, James Gunn/"Comics Accurate," Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, Netflix's Arcane, Prime Video's Secret Level, WWE/AEW, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, NBC's SNL, MSNBC's Morning Joe/Trump, Netflix/Sabrina Carpenter, Max's Peacemaker, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Carrie, Arcane, James Gunn/Bat-Mite, Yellowjackets, Netflix/Sabrina Carpenter, Bosch/Ballard, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 20, 2024:
The Rookie Star Nathan Fillion: AI Blooper Smear Campaign Victim?
Bosch/Ballard Author Michael Connelly on Writing Cops Accurately
Comcast Spinning Off MSNBC, USA, SYFY & More; New NBC Set-Up: Report
Cross: Stacie Greenwell Talks Prime Video Series, Aldis Hodge & More
Carrie: Mike Flanagan Offers Update on Stephen King Series Adapt
Star Trek Short with William Shatner Reunites Kirk & Spock Digitally
Batman Unburied: Fallen City Trailer: Gotham's Secrets Unearthed
DC Studios: James Gunn on What He Believes "Comics Accurate" Means
Skeleton Crew Directors on Bringing "Star Wars" Series to Life (VIDEO)
Arcane Season 2 Act 3 Sneak Peek: Can Jinx & Vi Rewrite The Story?
Secret Level: Prime Video Previews Dungeons & Dragons, Sifu Episodes
WWE Raw Dominates Wrestling World, AEW Fans Cry Into Their Pillows
Daredevil: Born Again Keeps Original "Relationships and Dynamics": Cox
Yellowjackets Season 3 Teaser Cuts to the Chase: Feb. 14th Return Set
SNL: Please Don't Destroy Learns That Misery Really Does Love Company
Morning Joe Blames Social Media (Of Course) for Trump Visit Backlash
Sabrina Carpenter's "Nonsense Christmas": Don't Expect a Silent Night
Peacemaker: We Need Bat-Mite to Make The Move to The New DCU
