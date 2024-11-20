James Gunn/Bat-Mite, Yellowjackets, Arcane & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's The Rookie, Michael Connelly & Bosch/Ballard, Comcast/NBCUniversal, Prime Video's Cross, Prime Video's Carrie, Star Trek, Spotify's Batman Unburied: Fallen City, James Gunn/"Comics Accurate," Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, Netflix's Arcane, Prime Video's Secret Level, WWE/AEW, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, NBC's SNL, MSNBC's Morning Joe/Trump, Netflix/Sabrina Carpenter, Max's Peacemaker, and more!

The Rookie Star Nathan Fillion: AI Blooper Smear Campaign Victim?

Bosch/Ballard Author Michael Connelly on Writing Cops Accurately

Comcast Spinning Off MSNBC, USA, SYFY & More; New NBC Set-Up: Report

Cross: Stacie Greenwell Talks Prime Video Series, Aldis Hodge & More

Carrie: Mike Flanagan Offers Update on Stephen King Series Adapt

Star Trek Short with William Shatner Reunites Kirk & Spock Digitally

Batman Unburied: Fallen City Trailer: Gotham's Secrets Unearthed

DC Studios: James Gunn on What He Believes "Comics Accurate" Means

Skeleton Crew Directors on Bringing "Star Wars" Series to Life (VIDEO)

Arcane Season 2 Act 3 Sneak Peek: Can Jinx & Vi Rewrite The Story?

Secret Level: Prime Video Previews Dungeons & Dragons, Sifu Episodes

WWE Raw Dominates Wrestling World, AEW Fans Cry Into Their Pillows

Daredevil: Born Again Keeps Original "Relationships and Dynamics": Cox

Yellowjackets Season 3 Teaser Cuts to the Chase: Feb. 14th Return Set

SNL: Please Don't Destroy Learns That Misery Really Does Love Company

Morning Joe Blames Social Media (Of Course) for Trump Visit Backlash

Sabrina Carpenter's "Nonsense Christmas": Don't Expect a Silent Night

Peacemaker: We Need Bat-Mite to Make The Move to The New DCU

