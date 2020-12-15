The Boys, Watchmen & More Get President Obama's Seal of Approval

As The Boys showrunner/EP Eric Kripke and the team behind the Amazon Prime series start to get nestled in for their brief winter's nap before starting up production on season 3 in early 2021 (with the EP Craig Rosenberg-directed "Payback" as the season-opener, and Claudia Doumit and Colby Minifie promoted to series regulars), they can do so with the satisfaction of knowing they do with a Presidential Seal of Approval. Seriously.

While hitting the predominantly-virtual book tour for his recently-released memoir A Promised Land, President Barack Obama was asked by EW what selections across the pop culture landscape helped him with the writing process. Of course, our attention turned immediately to television and- damn impressive, Mr. President! Look, President Obama has never hesitated to let his geek flag fly (Conan the Barbarian comics, anyone?) but he still finds new ways to impress us. Along with The Boys, President Obama also explains what it is about Better Call Saul, The Good Place, and Watchmen that made that perfect for a writing vibe. Oh, and don't think he forgot hoops:

Better Call Saul, because of its great characters and examination of the dark side of the American dream. The Good Place — it's a wise and sweet combination of goofy comedy and big philosophical questions. And Watchmen and The Boys, for how they turn superhero conventions on their heads to lay bare issues of race, capitalism, and the distorting effects of corporate power and mass media. Oh, and the NBA playoffs — because it's hoops!

Kripke and Rosenberg also have a college-based spinoff in the pipeline (written by Rosenberg, the series received a fast track order from the streaming service). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (not surprisingly, run by Vought International), the series is being described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.