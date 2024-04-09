Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, recaps, the rock, wrestling, WWE Raw

The Chadster Weeps Openly After Epic WWE Raw After WrestleMania

The Chadster was arrested for loving WWE, but Keighleyanne bailed him out just in time for an emotional Raw after WrestleMania that brought The Chadster to tears! 😭🙌💯

🙏🙏🙏 Auughh man! So unfair! 🙏🙏🙏 The Chadster just wanted to start out this post by thanking you, the readers, for sticking by The Chadster through this difficult time after The Chadster was arrested this weekend for the crime of simply loving WWE and enjoying WrestleMania. The Chadster is also grateful to his beautiful wife Keighleyanne for bailing him out just in time to catch WWE Raw last night. 😍😍😍

Speaking of WWE Raw, how about that incredibly generous move by WWE to offer the first hour commercial-free? 🤑🤑🤑 That's the kind of thing someone like Tony Khan would never even think of doing. It just goes to show the difference between a classy company like WWE and AEW. 💅💅💅 And during that commercial-free hour, WWE delivered even more generosity in the ring with an extra-long opening promo featuring Cody Rhodes and The Rock! 🎤🎤🎤

The Chadster was moved to tears watching Cody come out to celebrate with the fans after defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to become WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and finish his story. 😭😭😭 Cody showed so much respect to Roman, acknowledging everything he accomplished in his historic reign. That's the kind of sportsmanship and class you only see in WWE. 🫡🫡🫡

But then, The Chadster was absolutely blown away when The Rock came out and paid tribute to Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, and talked about their fathers' friendship. 🥹🥹🥹 Watching Cody and Rock exchange title belts was such a special moment. And when Rock said he wants a match with Cody when he returns from Hollywood? 🤯🤯🤯 The emotion of it all – it's what makes WWE the greatest company in the world, something Tony Khan and AEW will never understand. They just don't respect the wrestling business like WWE does. 😤😤😤

The rest of Raw was jam-packed with incredible moments too. 💪💪💪 John Cena teaming with new Raw Tag Champs Awesome Truth to beat Judgment Day? Amazing. 🏆🏆🏆 Roxanne Perez showing up from NXT to defeat Indi Hartwell? The Chadster loves to see young talent getting an opportunity. 👏👏👏 New Intercontinental Champ Sami Zayn celebrating his WrestleMania win over Gunther then teaming with Kevin Owens to beat Imperium? Fantastic storytelling. 🙌🙌🙌

The Chadster popped huge for Jade Cargill squashing Chelsea Green. Woo! 💪😍💪 And how about CM Punk helping Jey Uso win a shot at Damian Priest's WWE World Heavyweight Championship? 🔥🔥🔥 The Chadster heard Punk even cut a promo after Raw praising WWE! He's finally dropping that disrespectful "pipe bomb" gimmick and seeing the corporate light. Good for him! 👊👊👊

After the incredible WrestleMania XL and this epic WWE Raw, The Chadster has never felt more proud to be a WWE fan. 🥲🥲🥲 In fact, The Chadster is openly weeping right now because he's so overcome with emotion. 😭😭😭 This is what wrestling is all about – the passion, the storytelling, the larger-than-life moments that only WWE can deliver. 💯💯💯

Tony Khan and AEW will never even come close to this level of sports entertainment. They just don't get it and never will! 🙅🙅🙅 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!