The Daily Show Unleashes Triumph on Trump Supporters at MSG Rally

The Daily Show sent Triumph the Insult Comic Dog & Robert Smigel to check out Trump supporters at his rally in NYC. Here's what went down...

With now less than a week to go until U.S. voters choose between democracy (VP Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz) and fascism (ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance ), Comedy Central's The Daily Show aired what might just be some of the best hard-hitting political reporting that we've seen this election cycle. As we have a feeling you might've heard, Trump held a little hate rally at Madison Square Garden over this past weekend – so who better to offer a street-level perspective that The Daily Show correspondents Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and Robert Smigel (Saturday Night Live, Late Night with Conan O'Brien)? Thankfully, they thought the same thing. We're talking cosplaying as a January 6th insurrectionist, noting the differences between supporters and Nazis, showing off a specialized line of merch for Trump supporters, and even some songwriting and singing – all of that and more is awaiting you in the feature video above.

We don't want to spoil it for you, but serious props need to be given for The Daily Show crashing what CNN's Jake Tapper and other news outlets had going on – live – as you're about to see in this look back at Triumph crashing the spin room for the Vice Presidential Debate from earlier this month. What we will say is that we definitely respect Triumph's continued commitment to get the story – even if it means going undercover, in disguise as "The Hullkster" or Vance's "grandma."

Triumph The Insult Comic Dog: Some "Greatest Hits"

When the word went out back in April that there would be a new video going live on the Triumph The Insult Comic Dog HQ YouTube Channel that would show us what went down after Triumph started reporting from outside of Trump's hush money trial in NYC, we were sold. Hitting the ground running with a writing team of Smigel, Josh Comers, Todd Levin, Dave Sirus, David Feldman, and Jose Arroyo, Triumph did not disappoint. We would be committing a first-degree comedy offense if we spoiled any of the jokes – so instead, we're going to throw out some keywords/phrases: Michael Vick, Lady Gaga, "You're un-Santa-tary!", "Can I tell you what real assault is?", "I think that's God calling right now…," and more.

After SAG-AFTRA and WGA locked in new three-year deals, we were wondering when (aside from social media) we would see Triumph & Smigel again. We definitely didn't expect to see them in the stands during NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast – and that's why we didn't bother looking up when the musical number from Shucked: The Musical was going on. But after seeing what was posted online, we're still kicking ourselves for missing a great "video bombing" moment. Here's a look at Triumph & Smigel making their surprise "return" to NBC during the holiday event:

Speaking of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, here's a look back at Triumph & Smigel's five picket line reports bringing some humor and a whole lot of attention to some folks who definitely deserved (and got) much better deals:

Back in June 2023, Triumph & Smigel took to social media to honor the one-year anniversary of when they & members of CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert team were arrested by U.S. Capitol Police after taping a segment for the Stephen Colbert-hosted late-night talk show. Eventually, a month later, Triumph, Smigel, and the rest of the team learned that they wouldn't be getting prosecuted for the charge of being in a restricted area without proper identification and escort.

In the following tweet, Triumph shares a clip from 2022 when then-FOX "News" talking head Tucker Carlson tried to equate what the late-night team did with what those treasonous whackjobs attempted to do to the U.S. Capitol back on January 6th – the ones Carlson used to sympathize with back when he worked for that alleged "news channel." Triumph's other point is that when Carlson calls President Biden a "wannabe dictator" after coming out of a clip where President Biden is preaching about the need for LGBTQ inclusion & acceptance, it's nothing new. It's the same steaming pile of tinfoil hats that it's always been.

Yesterday @TuckerCarlson played a Biden plea for acceptance of LBTGQ+ and spun it as "wannabe dictator" stuff. For context, here's the time he called a dog puppet an insurrectionist. #HappyArrestaversary

He was so mad at us you'd think we'd told a fourth grader slavery was wrong. pic.twitter.com/q90783Vkwy — Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) June 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"On Wednesday, June 15, and Thursday, June 16, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of 'The Late Show," said a CBS spokesperson in a statement when the news first broke about the arrests back in June 2022. "Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed. After leaving the members' offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police." Now, here's a look at some of the preliminary posts via Triumph's Twitter account of the team in Washington DC on Thursday, June 16th:

If this Greg Jacob guy gets indicted he may be a flight risk #youseebecauseofhisenormousears pic.twitter.com/PTIgSuHGts — Triumph® ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴsᴜʟᴛ ᴄᴏᴍɪᴄ ᴅᴏɢ™ Headquarters💩 (@TriumphICDHQ) June 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

For their part, the U.S. Capital Police said in a statement that the group was confronted by police in the Longworth House Office Building at around 8:30 pm ET on Thursday night after the area was closed to visitors. "Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway. The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day," read the statement, along with confirmation from the USCP that the group was charged with unlawful entry. "This is an active criminal investigation and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney," the statement continued. In this clip from 2020, distinguished journalist Triumph reported from Washington, D.C., amid unprecedented restrictions that were being placed on the access that the press was getting for President Trump's impeachment trial:

