The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Georges St-Pierre Discusses Role

With Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ready to unleash Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson on the streaming world starting March 19, one person in particular who's excited for fans to see his work is former UFC champ Georges St-Pierre. St-Pierre is set to reprise his role as Georges Batroc aka "Batroc the Leaper," the mercenary and master of the French form of kickboxing known as savate who made his MCU debut in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In an interview with Inspired Traveler, the mixed martial artist explained how important the project has been and how it helped prepare him for life outside the ring. "It's a huge budget. It's the biggest thing I've done in my life. It's really big," St-Pierre revealed. "I've been taking classes to become an actor for a while now. I am working very hard on this. I am very proud of the job I have done on the show. I can't wait for people to see the result of my work."

For St-Pierre, the move into acting in the MCU brings his professional career full-circle- with his love of superhero inspiring his career in the ring. "I'm a bit of a nerd in this universe," he explained. I think this passion influenced me in my adventure with mixed martial arts. When I was in the cage I was like a superhero and as soon as I stepped out of the arena I was back to being a normal human being. "

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame,' team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Recently, series writer Derek Kolstad offered some additional insight into what viewers can expect from the live-action series. First up, Kolstad is excited at the prospect of taking two characters many people view as "supporting" and giving them a chance to shine- using the "distinguished competition" as an example. "Here's what I'll say: growing up, everyone would give someone like Robin shit. But Robin's pretty badass and became pretty badass in the comics," he explained. "[We're] taking secondary characters and putting them in the primary roles, and [as a result] they're cooler. They're more interesting. There's more humanity, more longing, more suffering, and coming to grips with who and what they are."

As for who viewers should expect to see during the season (aside from the names that have already been announced or rumored), Kolstad teases that some will be very familiar faces- but maybe not always in the way you expect them. "What I will say is that there are characters from the earliest Marvel movies that are coming back," Kolstad revealed. "We're layering them in and reinventing them in a way that's gonna shift the storytelling structure. It's f**king awesome."

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Georges St-Pierre (Georges Batroc aka Batroc the Leaper), and Erin Kellyman (Flag-Smashers member). Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias), Danny Ramirez (On My Block), and Adepero Oduye (Widows) also star, in undisclosed roles.