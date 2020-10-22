The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Mackie/Stan Bromance Start Revealed

While The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon isn't usually on our late-night menu (we prefer our late-night line-up more along the lines of Stephen Colbert, Adult Swim, Modern Family, etc.), there is one good thing about it at least. Every morning, we can count on the best parts from the previous night's episode being chopped up into easily digestible bites. So that's how we were able to get our hands on the following clip of Anthony Mackie opening up about the origins of the greatest love of all. That's right, Mackie reveals to Fallon exactly when and how the "bromance" with his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Sebastian Stan first began (and that they're still finishing up production in Prague, btw). We're not going to spoil it for you (Mackie and Fallon cover it early on), but let's just say it was a friendship forged from an "awful wig," thin calves, and matching senses of humor.

Here's a look at Fallon's interview with Mackie, where the actor also discusses his new sci-fi/horror film Synchronic, his voting initiative I Am A Man, and his crash-and-burn time in the cutthroat world of ninth grade politics:

Recently, series writer Derek Kolstad offered some additional insight into what viewers can expect from the live-action series. First up, Kolstad is excited at the prospect of taking two characters many people view as "supporting" and giving them a chance to shine- using the "distinguished competition" as an example. "Here's what I'll say: growing up, everyone would give someone like Robin shit. But Robin's pretty badass and became pretty badass in the comics," he explained. "[We're] taking secondary characters and putting them in the primary roles, and [as a result] they're cooler. They're more interesting. There's more humanity, more longing, more suffering, and coming to grips with who and what they are."

As for who viewers should expect to see during the season (aside from the names that have already been announced or rumored), Kolstad teases that some will be very familiar faces- but maybe not always in the way you expect them. "What I will say is that there are characters from the earliest Marvel movies that are coming back," Kolstad revealed. "We're layering them in and reinventing them in a way that's gonna shift the storytelling structure. It's f**king awesome."

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias), and Danny Ramirez (On My Block).