The Flash, Doctor Who, James Gunn, TWDU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: Dead City/Daryl Dixon, James Gunn/DCU, Strange New Worlds, Secret Invasion, The Flash/Arrowverse & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Disclosure with "Latch (Ft. Sam Smith)," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City & Daryl Dixon, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer, James Gunn/DCU, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Michael Connelly/Bosch, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Smosh's Sword AF, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Amazon's The Boys, Netflix's One Piece, BBC's Doctor Who, The Flash/Arrowverse, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, June 19, 2023:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Ep. 6 Review: Morgan's Redemption Song

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Finale Review

The Walking Dead Spinoff Teaser Finds Norman Reedus' Daryl Set Adrift

The Walking Dead: Dead City Offers Western Grindhouse Vibes (REVIEW)

James Gunn Sees Bigger Problem Than Just Too Much Superhero Stuff

Strange New Worlds: Carol Kane "Didn't Ever Imagine" Star Trek Role

Bosch: Michael Connelly Honors Father's Day with Harry/Maddie Passage

The Lord of the Rings: TROP Cast on "Action-Packed" Season 2, Sauron

Smosh Announces New D&D-Themed Series Called Sword AF

Secret Invasion Timeline Clarified; Teaser Tracks Fury's MCU Journey

The Boys: This Father's Day, Let's NOT Celebrate Homelander as FOTY

One Piece Cast Reacts to Seeing Teaser; Official Images Released

Doctor Who Feeling That Disney Magic Early On Is A Good Thing

The Flash: See What Happens When You Disrespect The Arrowverse?

Star Trek: Pelia's Accent in The Daily LITG, 18th June 2023

