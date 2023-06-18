Posted in: Comics, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ,

Star Trek: Pelia's Accent in The Daily LITG, 18th June 2023

Carol Kane explains Pelia's accent in Star Trek. Noone has ever explained William Shatner's yet though. Welcome to the Daily LITG.

Carol Kane explains Pelia's accent in Star Trek. Noone has ever explained William Shatner's yet though. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday, Star Trek Universe

  1. Strange New Worlds: Carol Kane on Pelia's Accent, Star Trek Universe 
  2. Star Trek/Boston Legal: Walter Koenig Praises Denny Crane, Not Shatner
  3. Batman: Caped Crusader "Everything" Bruce Timm Wanted to Do In BTAS 
  4. South Park Creators on Casa Bonita Renovation: From "Joke" to Revival
  5. Donald Trump Blames Mutants For His Misfortunes
  6. The Flash: Here's Why The "Missing Scenes" Ploy Backfired [SPOILERS]
  7. The Face Of Spider-Boy, Revealed (Spoilers)
  8. Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Discovers That DC Character White Rabbit Exists 
  9. The Beast Makes A Beast of Himself in The Daily LITG, 16th June 2023
  10. AEW Collision Gets Announce Team as Elton John Betrays WWE

LITG one year ago, Grant Morrison Replaces RTD

  1. Grant Morrison Plans To Replace Russell T Davies On Doctor Who
  2. The X-Files: David Duchovny Responds to Anderson's Revival Remarks
  3. Mark Brooks Fixes Makkari Of The Eternals' Skin Tone Error
  4. DC Comics Full September 2022 Solicits – Mostly Batman As Always
  5. Abolition Of Man, First Comic Book Entirely Drawn By A.I. Algorithm
  6. Grant Morrison Plans For Todd McFarlane's Spawn Before Dropping Them
  7. New Fantastic Four #1 Pulped Over Error, Reprinted
  8. Shiny Meltan Returns To Pokémon GO For TCG Event
  9. DC Comics Pulls Listing For Andy Muschietti's Ezra Miller Flash Cover
  10. DC Comics September 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
  11. The Golden Age Lady Blackhawk in Military Comics #20, Up for Auction
  12. Marvel Grabs Another Fox License, Planet Of The Apes
  13. Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish
  14. PrintWatch: Fortnite/Marvel Second Prints Will Not Have Digital Codes
  15. Comic Book Creators Remember Tim Sale, Who Died Yesterday
  16. Free Sandman Special Editions In Comic Shops When Netflix Show Drops
  17. Grant Morrison's Doctor Who in the Daily LITG, 17th June, 2022

LITG two years ago, Regigigas Raiding The Daily LITG

Regigigas in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
LITG: Regigigas in Pokémon GO, Niantic
  1. Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  2. DC Comics Cancels Batman And Wonder Woman Collections
  3. Letterkenny Finally Gets Their Own Wave of Pops From Funko
  4. Hasbro Unveils Star Wars Card Back Designs For Maul and Ahsoka
  5. Night Court: Lacretta Joins NBC's Melissa Rauch/John Larroquette Pilot
  6. DC Comics Cancellations in The Daily LITG, 17th June 2021
  7. Comics Folk On… Comic Book Piracy – Again
  8. Mass Effect Liara T'Soni Gets 2,000 Piece Statue From BioWare
  9. Batman Forever Star Val Kilmer Chimes on Schumacher Cut and Catwoman
  10. What Today's Massive X-Men Spoilers Say About Wolverine's Genitalia
  11. Black Manta, New 6-Issue Series by Chuck Brown & Valentine De Landro
  12. Odinn's Eye. Weekly, Joshua Dysart & Tomas Giorello, Bad Idea Final 5
  13. Hero Trade Gets Bad Idea Final 5 Series By Matt Kindt & David Lapham
  14. First Ghost Rider in Marvel Spotlight #5 Goes for Record $264,000
  15. Pyrate Queen #1 by Peter Milligan & Adam Pollina – Bad Idea Final 5
  16. Improbable Previews: Once Upon a Time in the Savage Land…
  17. RefuseXLast Resorts, Kindt, Sauvage, Russell, Pollina, Bad Idea Final5
  18. Skybound X #1 Tops 86,000 Orders at FOC – It's Not Enough
  19. Lemmy Gets His Own Motörhead Graphic Novel
  20. "Dr. Doom" and Gus Ricca's Cover of Dynamic Comics #11 at Auction
  21. Bernie Wrightson House Of Secrets #100 Original Cover Art at Auction
  22. Monster Kill Squad by Christos Gage, Tomas Giorello, Bad Idea Final 5
  23. A New Host For Toxin In Marvel's Extreme Carnage: Toxin #1, September
  24. YA Novelist Samira Ahmed and Andrés Genolet Ms Marvel #1 in September
  25. Glory At Chris Ware Original Acme Novelty Library Artwork At Auction
  26. Last Ronin, X-Men and Masters Of The Universe Top Advance Reorders
  27. Two Pieces Of Alex Ross Original Painted Comic Book Art At Auction
  28. Dave Cockrum's First Appearance Of Krakoa Original Artwork At Auction

LITG three years ago, it wasn't just Cameron Stewart

DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations

Claims made against Cameron Stewart – and the subsequent reaction of DC Comics editorial and those of the Ice Cream Man comic at Image, dominated traffic on the site. We used the image from Fight Club above as a reminder that it's also a time to look at ourselves.

  1. DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations
  2. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  3. Immortal Hulk to End With Its Fiftieth Issue
  4. Dan DiDio Has a New Job in the DC Universe
  5. Naruto Shippuden SDCC 2020 Exclusives Arrive at Entertainment Earth
  6. Marvel Reschedule Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Doctor Doom, Juggernaut
  7. Drew McIntyre Would Prefer Sewage in Wounds Over Sleeping With Lana
  8. Marvel Comics Announce Immortal She-Hulk, Spinning Out of Empyre
  9. No Blu-Rays and Reduced DVDs For Black Lightning?
  10. Wynonna Earp Team Thanks Fans for Fighting Like The Earpers They Are

House of X, four years ago

A year ago, House of X had yet to launch. Seems like a lifetime ago,

  1. Marvel Posts Another Spider-Man Teaser, Dispelling All Prevailing Theories
  2. Marvel Reveals Designs for 6 New Characters for Powers of X, X-Men Relaunch
  3. Marvel Shocker: Joe Quesada Admits Donny Cates is Secret Love Child
  4. The Suit, Created by 'Scout Moriel' – and Jim Lee – From DC Comics
  5. SDCC 2019 Mattel Exclusives: Batman, She-Ra, MOTU, and More!

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Dean Mullaney, co-founder of Eclipse Comics
  • Brian C. Boerner, Topps Comics design director
  • Linda Lessmann Rhinehold – comic book colourist
  • Patrick Gerard, writer of Ungrounded
  • Vince Hernandez, writer for Aspen

