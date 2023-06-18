Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: avatar, bctv daily dispatch, cm punk, one piece, squid game, stranger things, The Last Airbender, wednesday
One Piece, Avatar, CM Punk, Squid Game 2 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW/CM Punk, Stranger Things 5, Wednesday, One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Squid Game, and more!
With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Marshall Crenshaw with "Whenever You're on My Mind," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Stargate Universe, TNT's AEW Collision & CM Punk, Disney+'s Stan Lee, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's Wednesday, Netflix's One Piece, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix's The Witcher, Netflix's Love Is Blind, Netflix's Emily in Paris, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Netflix's Squid Game, Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog & Tucker Carlson, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, AEW/CM Punk, Squid Game, Stranger Things 5, Wednesday & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 18, 2023:
Stargate Universe Stars Robert Carlyle, Brian J. Smith Open to Revival
Luchasaurus Wins TNT Championship on AEW Collision in Shot at WWE
CM Punk Won't Apologize, Takes Shot at Young Bucks on AEW Collision
Jack Kirby's Son, Neal Kirby, Responds to Stan Lee Disney+ Documentary
3 Body Problem Set for January 2024 Premiere; Official Teaser Released
Stranger Things 5 Confirms Linda Hamilton Joining Final Season Cast
Wednesday Cast Confirms New Addams Family Member for Season 2
One Piece Sets Sail In August; Netflix Shares Official Teaser Trailer
Avatar: The Last Airbender Teaser; Aang, Katara, Sokka & Zuko Images
The Witcher Cast Introduces Action-Packed Season 3 Fight Scene
Love Is Blind Season 5 First Teaser Released At Netflix TUDUM
Emily In Paris Season 4 Will Travel To Rome, Announced At TUDUM
Cobra Kai Season 6 Video Takes Us Inside the Cast's Table Read
Squid Game Season 2 Teaser Announces New & Returning Cast Members
AEW Rampage Review: An Outrageous Assault on All True WWE Fans
The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Preview: Drew Barrymore Is Here To Help
Triumph Honors Colbert #HappyArrestaversary; Calls Out Tucker Carlson
AEW Collision Preview: CM Punk Returns in Huge WWE Betrayal
The Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser Revisits Maggie & Negan's Journeys
Always Sunny Season 16 Ep. 4 Trailer: Frank & Charlie Defend America
SNL: Megan Thee Stallion, Pedro Pascal Season 48 Sketches Score Big
The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Storyboard Teases A Serious Power Play
South Park Creators on Casa Bonita Renovation: From "Joke" to Revival
Star Trek: SNW Costume Designer on Klingons, "Lower Decks" & More
Primal, Batman, CM Punk, Scott Pilgrim & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S03 in The Daily LITG, 17th June 2023
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!