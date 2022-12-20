The Flash: Here's The Reason Why Monday's Season 9 Trailer Didn't Drop

Between what we know and what's been catching fire in our dumpster fires of speculation, the 13-episode ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash (kicking off on February 8th) already has the makings of one helluva final run for not just the long-running series but also the Arrowverse. Between on-set images, social media, posts, official announcements, and a teaser, we already know that Javicia Leslie and Nicole Maines will be showing up to resume their roles as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman and Nia Nal/Dreamer, respectively. We also got a look at Andy Mientus' Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper, Owen Mercer's post-"Crisis" Captain Boomerang, and an interesting scene that forced a wild theory out of us. Now, thanks to our friends at CW18 Milwaukee, we got the heads-up that a 60-second trailer would be dropping on Monday (because they're cool like that when it comes to giving fans a heads-up). And then? Well… it didn't. But it's not the fault of the folks over CW18 Milwaukee. For the folks hitting us up this morning, here's what happened

At around 1 pm or so Milwaukee time, fans got the heads up that a new :60 trailer for the final season was going to drop, with a GIF of Grant Gustin dancing to express everyone's excitement:

But then hours went by, and still, no trailer. Finally, CW18 Milwaukee shared the disappointing news that the trailer wasn't coming and why in a three-part tweet that contained more effective uses of GIFs. Along with the explanation, the affiliate made it clear that "no intentional misinformation was intended" and they hoped that fans could "accept & understand it's a matter of uncontrollable circumstance," with the understanding "we've all been burned before by fake outs":

UPDATE: WELP. Roadbump 1, Overzealous Enthusiam 0. I'm terribly sorry to have gotten hopes up, but just got official word on our Network Promo Feed that the planned :60 Flash Promo delivery has been delayed until January. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nKmMn6Z5Hf — CW18 Milwaukee (@CW18Milwaukee) December 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

It WAS announced to us to be coming today, which usually means it is released by the network team or press partner ahead of time. We were meant to have it for heavy on air runs over the holiday hiatus. This unforeseen delay makes me feel like a 🤡. I know, I know…👇 Very sorry pic.twitter.com/6ELmxUkrvT — CW18 Milwaukee (@CW18Milwaukee) December 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I was as excited as you fellow #TheFlash fans & wanted to share the news. This time, it bit us HARD. No intentional misinformation was intended & I hope you can accept & understand it's a matter of uncontrollable circumstance. I know we've all been burned before by fake outs. — CW18 Milwaukee (@CW18Milwaukee) December 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

So, in a nutshell? CW18 Milwaukee had the heads-up that a trailer drop was coming, but they got the notice late that the change to January was happening, which is why we got the heads-up late. It happens, and considering how open & honest the affiliate has been with viewers (especially Arrowverse fans) over the years, it obviously wasn't done on the fly or without concern for putting out misinformation (as expressed above). To be honest, it made perfect sense to have a longer season trailer in rotation for the holiday cycle, so I'm surprised that they're waiting another two weeks. But then again, this is The CW going through a dramatic shifting leadership & focus, so any & all assumptions are off the table.

The Flash Season 9 Official Overview

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."