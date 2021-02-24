The Flash Season 7 Preview: Caitlin/Frost & Cisco Return in One Week

Not only did Tuesday night mark the premiere of The CW's Superman & Lois, but it was also the one-week mark until the return of The Flash for a seventh season- one that isn't going to waste any time hitting the ground running. With Barry's (Grant Gustin) speed powers dying away with every minute, what will Tom Cavanagh's Nash Wells be willing to do to save him? Considering Barry's going to need every ounce of power left to defeat Mirror Mistress aka Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) and save Iris (Candice Patton), it's safe to say that "Team Flash" is going to need some serious help from its friends. That help is going to arrive in the form of Danielle Panabaker's Caitlin Snow aka Frost and Carlos Valdes' Cisco Ramon- who happen to be the focus of the latest teaser promo for the series' return next week.

Here's a look at the one-week teaser promo for the return of The Flash, joining Superman & Lois on Tuesday nights starting March 2:

Now here's a look at the episode overview for the season-opener "All's Wells That Ends Wells," followed by the official trailer for the seventh season- with The CW's The Flash returning on Tuesday, March 2:

The Flash Season 7, Episode 1 "All's Wells That Ends Wells": SEASON PREMIERE – When an experiment to save Barry's (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode, written by Sam Chalsen and Lauren Certo.

Starting with the seventh season of The Flash, (nice talking about a season that might have a normal production schedule), Kayla Compton's (Making Moves, Mistresses) Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight's (The Shape of Water, Akilla's Escape) tech genius Chester P. Runk will be promoted to series regulars. An up-and-coming journalist, Allegra fell in with a bad crowd and was incarcerated at a young age. But since her release, she's refused to let her rocky start in life define her future. Now she helps Barry Allen as a new member of Team Flash, thanks to her metahuman ability to manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum. That is when she's not helping Iris chase down headlines for CCC Media.

McKnight's Runk is a scientific wonder who works out of his grandmother's cluttered garage. Not only can he design and build almost any gadget, but he does so without the expensive backing and resources of S.T.A.R. Labs. Chester is a "DIY" kinda guy, forsaking high-tech labs for junkyard finds and other folks' discarded tech to create his own one-of-a-kind gadgets that bend the laws of physics – and beyond. Fun-loving and a great dancer, Chester is a down-to-earth guy who lights up any room he enters. Oh, and boy is he obsessed with aliens, science fiction movies, and other pop culture interests – and don't forget Jitters coffee.