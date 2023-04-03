The Flash Season 9 Ep. 8 "Partners in Time" Images (Finally) Released Just when we thought The CW forgot there was a new episode this week, here's a look at preview images for The Flash S09E08 "Partners in Time."

Okay, what we have is a case of better late than never. We might have only less than 24 hours to go until The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash hits our screens, it's never too late to pass along preview images for S09E08 "Partners in Time." While Chester (Brandon McKnight) & Allegra (Kayla Compton) deal with some post-secret awkwardness, and Khione (Panabaker) spends some quality time with a friend of Team Flash, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) find themselves trapped in a "timey-wimey" mess that could wipe them out of existence.

The Flash S09E08 & S09E09 Overviews, Images & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 8 "Partners in Time": STUCK IN THE PAST, RACING TO THE FUTURE – A seemingly simple mold inspection at S.T.A.R. Labs leads to unexpected time anomalies. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) try to make sense of the confusion – and figure out how to get back to their reality. Chester (Brandon McKnight) admits a secret to Allegra (Kayla Compton), which makes things awkward between the two, and Allegra relies on Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to act as a buffer. Meanwhile, Khione (Danielle Panabaker) meets with an old friend of Team Flash. The episode was written by Sarah Tarkoff & Joshua V. Gilbert and directed by Ed Fraiman.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To": (Directed by Danielle Panabaker and written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi)

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).