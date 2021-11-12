The Flash, SNL, Psych, HIMYF & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 Nov 21

I'm out of touch, I'm out of love. I'll pick you up when you're getting down. And out of all these things I've done. I think I love you better now. I'm out of sight, I'm out of mind. I'll do it all for you in time. And out of all these things I've done. I think I love you better now… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Ed Sheeran for "Lego House" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes good news for HBO Max's Young Justice, NBC's SNL has a Jonathan Majors/Taylor Swift chest-bump, The CW's The Flash introduces Despero, Monty Ponty star John Cleese's not a "woke" fan, CBS' Young Sheldon gets a "Big Bang," Peacock's Psych is hosting a watch-a-long, Hulu's HIMYM spinoff series How I Met Your Father, Hulu's Solar Opposites wants to know "WTF is Christmas?" & tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, November 12, 2021:

Saturday Night Live: Jonathan Majors/Taylor Swift Chest Bump Wins Day

The Flash S08: Grant Gustin on Armageddon, Barry/Iris, Black Lightning

The Flash Season 8 "Armageddon" E02 Images: Barry Allen & Despero Meet

AEW Dynamite: Why Now Is Not the Right Time for Hangman Page to Win

How I Met Your Father First-Look Image Brings Brooklyn to Burbank

Rick and Morty Promo: Samurai & Shogun 2 Premiering at Adult Swim Fest

Solar Opposites Holiday Special Finds Korvo Asking "WTF is Christmas?"

Young Sheldon S05: Simon Helberg Reprising The Big Bang Theory Role

Hawkeye Preview Images Find Clint Looking Proud? It's Hawkeyes On Ice!

Fatal Attraction: Lizzy Caplan Set to Star in Paramount+ Series Adapt

Psych: James Roday Rodriguez & Dulé Hill Announce YouTube Watch Party

Young Justice: Greg Weisman Shares Some Excellent "Phantoms" News

Doctor Who: Flux Chapter 5 Title, Details Released; Chapter 3 Preview

Mayor of Kingstown: Paramount+ Releases E01 & E02 Images, Overviews

Power Book IV: Force Teaser: This February, It's Tommy's Turn

Mandalorian Horror Story? We're All-In on Sarah Paulson as Baby Yoda

Happy Face: Robert & Michelle King Adapting Podcast for Paramount+

Monty Python: John Cleese Quits Cambridge Union Talk Over "Woke Rules"

Audible Unveils 6 New Comedy Podcasts: Bob Odenkirk, Will Forte & More

Luther Star Idris Elba Shares Pix from Filming: "I'm Back!"

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ed Sheeran – Lego House [Official Music Video] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4BLVznuWnU)