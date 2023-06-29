Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: amazon studios, clip, horror, podcast, prime video, prime video series, spotify, The Horror of Dolores Roach, video

The Horror of Dolores Roach Preview: Dolores Is Ready for Anything

A recently released clip for the Prime Video series The Horror of Dolores Roach gives us a glimpse into the darkness that awaits viewers.

Tensions rise, and decisions need to be made quickly in an official new clip for the Prime Video series, The Horror of Dolores Roach. The eight-episode Amazon Original series will premiere on July 7, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The series is based on the hit Spotify podcast series of the same name and is a contemporary "Sweeney Todd"-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest.

Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a gentrified Washington Heights. She reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, "Magic Hands" Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive. The narration element in this released clip has hints of the original Spotify audio drama in all the best ways. Originally created by Aaron Mark as a one-woman play, Empanada Loca, Mark created, wrote, and directed the original podcast and penned the pilot script. Now, here's a look at what you can expect from upcoming streaming series

The new series comes from Mark, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Dara Resnik, alongside executive producers Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O'Donnell and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify; Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios; and Roxann Dawson, who also directed the pilot. The Horror of Dolores Roach series stars includes Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman. The series is produced by Blumhouse Television, Spotify Studios, and GloNation Studios for Amazon. Let us know in the comments below your thoughts on this upcoming series and if you've listened to the story on Spotify!

